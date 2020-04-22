Age Concern New Zealand Thankful And Still Here To Help!

Age Concern New Zealand want to thank staff, volunteers and everyone around the country who all sprang into action to support their communities as New Zealand went into lockdown and uncertain times.

Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says “What I saw and heard was that our Age Concern whanau stepped up! It made me so humbled and proud to hear heartwarming stories from Kaitaia to Invercargill of our team pulling together for the older people in the communities.

"I have heard of innovations in the way we connect with people from developing Youtube clips and online singing classes to returning to old school phoning trees and penpal matching as well as new groceries and prescription delivery services.

"I received calls from people moved to tears and so thankful for the work our teams do. One of my team told me how she was able to spend time on the phone just talking through the issues one woman faced and together they managed to find solutions and now have agreed to catch up over the phone once a week.

"Facebook messenger has also been a new place where people are reaching out to give and receive support from our team.

"One thing we have is people asking us 'How they can help us to help older people?' and there are several ways.

"Make sure your own families, friends and neighbours are ok, call them and call them often. Not just for a check-in but for a real conversation. Prepare yourself with some topics like 'What was your first day of school like' or 'What is the first birthday you remember celebrating'. These are things all generations can share.

"Reach out to your nearest Age Concern if you or someone you know needs help - we are here to help or point you to someone who can. Please make sure that no one faces this time alone.

"Make a donation to help us do what we do. We have a givealittle page or you can donate on our website. When you donate to us you help us make sure we have the services ready to help older kiwis when they need it.

"Lastly I would like to thank all Kiwis who have stepped up to support and respect older people and hope it will continue as we move to Level 3. Together we are united, let's stay that way!"

Age Concerns are based in 40 locations across New Zealand and our teams are available to help with advice and support. You can find your nearest Age Concern contact details on our website: www.ageconcern.org.nz

Age Concern New Zealand plays an important national role in delivering support, services and infrastructure to support older Kiwis across New Zealand.

We are here to help, please get in touch.

© Scoop Media

