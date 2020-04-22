Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Music From The Home Front | AU + NZ To Celebrate Anzac Spirit With Major Concert Event This Saturday

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Mushroom Group

  • AU and NZ music communities will unite to stage televised concert event on Anzac Day evening
  • Saturday’s concert will pay respect to Anzac Day and thank COVID-19 front line workers
  • First announce artist lineup (in alphabetical order) includes Ben Lee, Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra, Courtney Barnett, Dave Dobbyn, Delta Goodrem, G Flip, Ian Moss, Jimmy Barnes, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), Marlon Williams, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, The Rubens, The Wiggles, Vance Joy, Vika & Linda Bull with more to be announced in coming days
  • Watch on Nine & 9Now 7.30pm in AU + Three & ThreeNow 9.30pm in NZ

Anzac Day has long been a significant day for Australians and New Zealanders, honouring the sacrifice of those who fought on the front line in our defence. In the morning we gather at dawn in remembrance and throughout the day celebrate the freedom fought for, with footy games, two up at the local pub, BBQs with family and friends as well as concerts and community events.

On an Anzac Day like no other, the Australian and New Zealand music community will join together to pay its respects and celebrate the mateship between two great neighbouring nations. While recognising and acknowledging the Anzac message, we also turn our attention to those that are currently fighting on the COVID-19 front line and say, ‘Thank you’.

Conceptualised by Michael Gudinski from Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group with some help from iconic Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes, Music From The Home Front sees Australian and New Zealand musicians uniting for an extraordinary special concert event on Anzac Day evening, screening on Nine in Australia and Three in New Zealand.

Live streaming direct from their safe locations to yours, some of Australia and New Zealand’s most acclaimed artists will come together to celebrate the spirit that binds us all together on this special Saturday night.

Music From The Home Front will showcase performances from (in alphabetical order) Ben Lee, Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra, Courtney Barnett, Dave Dobbyn, Delta Goodrem, G Flip, Ian Moss, Jimmy Barnes, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), Marlon Williams, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, The Rubens, The Wiggles, Vance Joy, Vika & Linda Bull with more to be announced in coming days.

Michael Gudinski, CEO of Frontier Touring and Chairman of the Mushroom Group said: “Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship. Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”

Proceedings will kick off on Anzac Day (this Saturday 25 April 2020) on Three from 9.30pm NZST.

Music From The Home Front is not a charity fundraiser, rather it is an opportunity for our nations to be united by music and celebrate the things that bring us together. Grab a drink, kick up your feet and we’ll see you and yours in the front row (aka your couch) on Saturday night.

MUSIC FROM THE HOME FRONT
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

ANZAC DAY - SATURDAY 25 APRIL 2020

9.30PM NZST - THREE & ThreeNow

