Now Online: Marcel Dzama Art

Marcel Dzama - Children playing around a basin, 2018

© Marcel Dzama. Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner.

From April 23, this only online exhibition will present new, never-before-seen drawings by Marcel Dzama inspired by his travels in Morocco, and his recent trip to Mexico.

In Morocco, Dzama visited Tangiers, Essaouira, Chefchaouen, Fez, Beni Mellal, Marrakech, and the Agafay Desert. The resulting drawings are part of a group of works Dzama created for a forthcoming monograph from Louis Vuitton’s Travel Book Series, which will be published in the Spring. "For this project, I tried to offer a balance between the representation and the reality of what I saw," says Dzama, "all the while moving it toward abstraction or perhaps a touch of surrealism."

Since 2017, David Zwirner Online is the gallery’s "seventh space" where visitors can explore and collect works from curated, online-only exhibitions by gallery artists and special collaborations.

