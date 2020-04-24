Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Taite Music Prize Awards Ceremony Confirmed For May 5th

Friday, 24 April 2020, 8:09 am
Press Release: The Label

The 11th Taite Music Prize 2020. Streaming live on Facebook, Tuesday 5th May 2020.

Today, Independent Music NZ (IMNZ) confirm details of the Taite Music Prize awards ceremony taking place Tuesday, May 5th at 6:30 pm. Alongside the main Taite Music Prize, winners of the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut, Independent Music NZ Classic Record and the Independent Spirit Award will accept their awards via live stream at the following media outlets: 95bFM, APRA AMCOS, Auckland Live, IMNZ, Native Tongue, NZ Music Commission, NZ Music Month, NZ On Air Music, Radio NZ, Recorded Music NZ, Red Bull Studios AKL, The Label NZ, Undertheradar.

Save the date and celebrate the 11th annual Taite Music Prize with some of New Zealand's finest musicians. You won't want to miss it! Full list of finalists below.

Named after the late Dylan Taite, one of New Zealand’s most respected music journalists, the award recognises outstanding creativity for an entire collection of music contained on one recording. The prize-winner will receive a cash prize of NZ$12,500 to be spent as they wish, thanks to Taite Music Prize founding partner Recorded Music NZ; recording time at Red Bull Studios Auckland; and a year’s supply of Red Bull product.

This year’s ten finalists, from a list of 54 nominations submitted by record labels both independent and major from across the country, are:

  • Aldous Harding - Designer (Flying Nun Records/4AD)
  • Beastwars - IV (Destroy Records)
  • JessB - New Views (JessB/The Orchard)
  • L.A.B. - L.A.B. III (Loop Recordings Aot(ear)oa)
  • Lawrence Arabia - Lawrence Arabia’s Singles Club (Honorary Bedouin Records)
  • Louis Baker - Open (Louis Baker Music/Ditto Music)
  • Mermaidens - Look Me In The Eye (Flying Nun Records)
  • Miss June - Bad Luck Party (Miss June/Frenchkiss Records/The Orchard)
  • Tiny Ruins - Olympic Girls (Ursa Minor)
  • Troy Kingi - Holy Colony Burning Acres (Triple A Records)

The three finalists for the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut are:

  • Tom Ludvigson & Trevor Reekie - Roto (Jazzscore)
  • Repulsive Woman - Relief (Independent)
  • Mousey - Lemon Law (Independent)

Previous Taite Music Prize finalists returning with their latest albums include; Lawrence Arabia (three-time finalist and winner of the first-ever Taite Music Prize in 2010 for Chant Darling), Aldous Harding (two-time finalist and winner of the Taite Music Prize 2018 for Party), Beastwars (twice nominated for their self titled debut in 2012 and Blood Becomes Fire in 2014), Tiny Ruins (Taite finalist in 2012 for Some Were Meant For Sea and in 2015 for Brightly Painted One).

Alongside the main prize, three additional awards will be presented at the ceremony: the Independent Music NZ Classic Record Award, the newly created Independent Spirit Award, awarded to a New Zealand person who assists our NZ musicians to grow and find their own unique pathways, and the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, celebrating the freshest talent of Aotearoa. The winner receives a $2,000 cash prize and a live performance opportunity with thanks to Auckland Live.

