Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pig Hunting On Private Land Allowed Under Level 3

Friday, 24 April 2020, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Pig Hunting Association Inc

The NZ Pig Hunting Association acknowledges the Government’s decision to allow hunting on private land under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

“While we wanted to see hunting allowed across both public and private land, the rules as outlined by the Government will still allow a good number of pig hunters to once again provide free range food for their families,” says NZPHA Executive Member Geoff Fitzgerald.

“These rules will also be useful to many landowners who badly require pig hunters to come and deal with pigs that are encroaching on crops and pasture.”

The rules the Government have set out for hunting under Level 3 include:

  • Hunting is allowed on private land with the landowner’s permission
  • Hunters need to stay within their region and stick to their bubble
  • Overnight trips are prohibited
  • The use of quad bikes and other motorised vehicles is prohibited

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Pig Hunting Association Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 