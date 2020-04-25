onlineviewing.co - A Joint Presentation Of Works By Artists - Is Now Live

onlineviewing.co - a joint presentation of works by artists from the programmes of Michael Lett and Fine Arts, Sydney - is now accessible here.

Fine Arts, Sydney and Michael Lett are presenting works by artists from both galleries' programmes, at a time when the exhibitions and art fairs that artists rely on are closed or postponed in Australia and New Zealand.

This online viewing is live for the period when the Auckland Art Fair was to have taken place, where Fine Arts, Sydney and Michael Lett were to have made a joint group show in a shared presentation.

This presentation will be available online from 25 April - 4 May.

