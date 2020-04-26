Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cosplay Magazine: From Small Beginnings To Global Launch

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 7:41 am
Press Release: ConArtist Cosplayer Magazine

With the world falling into disarray, the cosplay world has gone from being about conventions and competitions, to online streams and positivity posts. The Con-Artist: Cosplay Magazine was born out of an idea to bring together the world of cosplay in a 100 page glossy magazine.

"We began as a small team of volunteers here in New Zealand, and grew into this tight-knit team spread across both Australia and here. I've been lucky to be a part of this and seen it grow from a small reader base to being sought for purchase overseas." Lead Editor Samantha Arthur commented, having been with the publication just after the release of their first issue.

The magazine has been lucky enough to successfully use Kickstarter as a way to breakthrough to a public audience, going above and beyond the goal they had set in just a few weeks! With the funding from Kickstarter, their aim is to push the magazine to a global scale, shipping and printing all over the world at an affordable cost for a high-quality product. Despite current economic disruptions, they shone a light of positivity into a tight-knit community with the promise of a global launch.

"It's crazy to think back to the day I decided to make a go of this, sitting on a beach eating fish and chips with some cosplay friends. We have all chipped in and I'm so proud of what we created, this amazing community, and I'm so proud of the amazing team that has had my back though many ups and downs. They are the beating heart of what we do, it's very humbling," the founder and Editor-in-chief James Bennett stated." And now that we have hit our Kickstarter goal, the public will see me dressed as a panda. It's going to be interesting, that's for sure!"

What you can expect to see:

  • Exclusive interviews with cosplayers and photographers around the globe, who have brought their art to a global stage and absolutely ruled it!
  • A look into Australia and New Zealand, and the strong community here. Our hope is to continue to show the world exactly why we are home to some of the best cosplayers around!
  • New to cosplay? Never fear! Tutorials that cover foam work to wig styling, from beginner to advanced! There is something every cosplayer can learn from each issue, whether they prefer to sew or craft armour.
  • Not a fan of words, and would prefer to see spreads of some of the best photos? Each issue features a multitude of photographs from Australia and New Zealand’s leading and up and coming photographers, showcasing simple to complex cosplays.

It covers the cosplay scene all over the world, bringing the best of the best together and showcasing those new on their journey. From up and coming cosplayers, to those who have been on the scene and can offer many years of experience, it caters to those of all skill levels and backgrounds.

As a small team of dedicated volunteers, we have worked hard to create a product we could be proud of from our small roots here in New Zealand. Despite all the challenges thrown at us - such as lack of funding, a small isolated community, and initial small reader base - we have managed to create a product that is working its way around the globe to readers everywhere.

Kickstarter Project Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/burlynerdy/con-artist-cosplay-magazine

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ConArtist Cosplayer Magazine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 