Cosplay Magazine: From Small Beginnings To Global Launch

With the world falling into disarray, the cosplay world has gone from being about conventions and competitions, to online streams and positivity posts. The Con-Artist: Cosplay Magazine was born out of an idea to bring together the world of cosplay in a 100 page glossy magazine.

"We began as a small team of volunteers here in New Zealand, and grew into this tight-knit team spread across both Australia and here. I've been lucky to be a part of this and seen it grow from a small reader base to being sought for purchase overseas." Lead Editor Samantha Arthur commented, having been with the publication just after the release of their first issue.

The magazine has been lucky enough to successfully use Kickstarter as a way to breakthrough to a public audience, going above and beyond the goal they had set in just a few weeks! With the funding from Kickstarter, their aim is to push the magazine to a global scale, shipping and printing all over the world at an affordable cost for a high-quality product. Despite current economic disruptions, they shone a light of positivity into a tight-knit community with the promise of a global launch.

"It's crazy to think back to the day I decided to make a go of this, sitting on a beach eating fish and chips with some cosplay friends. We have all chipped in and I'm so proud of what we created, this amazing community, and I'm so proud of the amazing team that has had my back though many ups and downs. They are the beating heart of what we do, it's very humbling," the founder and Editor-in-chief James Bennett stated." And now that we have hit our Kickstarter goal, the public will see me dressed as a panda. It's going to be interesting, that's for sure!"

What you can expect to see:

Exclusive interviews with cosplayers and photographers around the globe, who have brought their art to a global stage and absolutely ruled it!

A look into Australia and New Zealand, and the strong community here. Our hope is to continue to show the world exactly why we are home to some of the best cosplayers around!

New to cosplay? Never fear! Tutorials that cover foam work to wig styling, from beginner to advanced! There is something every cosplayer can learn from each issue, whether they prefer to sew or craft armour.

Not a fan of words, and would prefer to see spreads of some of the best photos? Each issue features a multitude of photographs from Australia and New Zealand’s leading and up and coming photographers, showcasing simple to complex cosplays.

It covers the cosplay scene all over the world, bringing the best of the best together and showcasing those new on their journey. From up and coming cosplayers, to those who have been on the scene and can offer many years of experience, it caters to those of all skill levels and backgrounds.

As a small team of dedicated volunteers, we have worked hard to create a product we could be proud of from our small roots here in New Zealand. Despite all the challenges thrown at us - such as lack of funding, a small isolated community, and initial small reader base - we have managed to create a product that is working its way around the globe to readers everywhere.

Kickstarter Project Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/burlynerdy/con-artist-cosplay-magazine

