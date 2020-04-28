Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

St John Grateful To Be Voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Charity Again

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: St John

St John is thankful for New Zealanders who have voted it Most Trusted Charity in the 2020 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey.

St John has been voted one of New Zealand’s most trusted charities for the last nine years and this is the seventh time it has won the title.

“We are operating in a very challenging environment right now with the country in lockdown, so we are grateful and humbled that New Zealanders continue to place trust in St John to do the right thing by their money, by putting it towards essential emergency ambulance and community health services,” says St John CEO Peter Bradley.

“Last year our 111 call handlers responded to more than 540,000 emergency calls and our ambulance officers treated and transported more than 470,000 patients. We are honoured that our patients have welcomed us into their homes and communities to help them in their time of need. We remain committed to doing our best to serve New Zealanders,” says Mr Bradley.

With a workforce made up of both paid staff and volunteers, St John provides emergency ambulance services to care for 97% of New Zealand’s geographic locations. In addition, St John offers a range of free community health programmes like Caring Caller, Health Shuttles, Friends of the Emergency Department, ASB St John in Schools and an extensive youth programme, to develop stronger, healthier and more resilient communities. The public’s generous donations allow St John to deliver these important community initiatives.

The Most Trusted Brands is an annual independent survey conducted globally. In New Zealand, it is commissioned by Reader’s Digest and carried out by Catalyst Research which polled a representative sample of 1,500 New Zealanders, who rated brands on a trust scale of 1-10.

