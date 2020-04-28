Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dramatic ‘In Isolation’ Digital Art Exhibition Extended To May 10 In Five Major Cities

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 9:25 am
Press Release: Urban Art Foundation

Dramatic ‘In Isolation’ digital art exhibition extended to May 10 in five major cities: Art in the Time of COVID-19

An exhibition of New Zealand art currently showing across New Zealand titled In Isolation has been extended and expanded. In Isolation comprises works created by local artists during the COVID-19 lockdown, and is currently screening on 300 of oOh!media’s digital street signs.

Conceived and curated by Urban Art’s founder Andrew Hagen, In Isolation gives a unique insight into the lives and reactions of New Zealand artists to the emergency. The exhibition has received enthusiastic approval from art lovers across the country.

Andrew Hagen, who put out a call for artworks via social media, major New Zealand galleries and friends in the art’s community on April 5 said, “The response has been frankly amazing and because of this we are adding more artists. Consequently, oOh!Media agreed to extend the life of the exhibition for two more weeks until May 10.

“When you see what has been created, it is quite a moving experience. We have comedy and fear, anger and sadness, thoughtfulness, claustrophobia, fighting-back and caring - a whole range of emotions that sum up this experience we are all going through.

“Before we launched this exhibition, I checked with a psychiatrist to get some feedback as to whether this was a good idea. She felt it was, as communicating at any level, expressing yourself and sharing your emotions, is healthy for both the sender and receiver.

“I asked the artists to also supply some written context as to their thoughts and emotions regarding the lockdown and how it related to their work. Their responses, like their artwork, were very powerful and make fascinating reading. In ten years from now, people will look back at this time, and who knows, these artworks might well be part of that discussion,” Andrew Hagen said.

The exhibition opened on April 14, with 13 artworks by 11 artists. The artists are Alice Tulkens from Auckland; Liam Barr, Wellington; John Crawford, Wellington; Suraya Townshend, Auckland; Morag Stokes, Wellington; Helen Casey, Wellington; Angelique Monaghan, Kāpiti Coast; Regan Balzer, Hamilton; Daniel Anngow, Dunedin; Jo Kreyl, Wellington and Michael Hsieh, Auckland.

Among the new artists scheduled to feature are Bridie McKenna, Christchurch and Lisa Chandler, Golden Bay.

Showing on 300 oOh!media Community digital screens until May 10, In Isolation can be seen in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, plus online at the www.urbanart.nz exhibition page where the artist’s comments can also be read.

About the Urban Art Foundation

The Urban Art Foundation (Urban Art) is a not for profit company committed to making art accessible on streets and in public gateways to enrich New Zealander’s experience of their urban environment. It takes art created by New Zealand artists out of archives and displays it in contemporary easily accessible, outdoor digital media sites – street furniture - for people to view as a source of enjoyment and education.

This is achieved through an association with outdoor media company oOH!media who provide electronic billboards on city centres, shopping malls and bus shelters in throughout New Zealand .

Urban Art is best known to Wellingtonians through three sites showcasing New Zealand art on Lambton Quay. More recently Urban Art has extended its presence to other sites including Wellington International Airport and, earlier this year, the Wellington Railway Station.

