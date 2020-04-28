Fish On In The Hawke’s Bay Region Under Alert Level 3

With the country stepping out of Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, freshwater fishing is now a great option for recreation and to provide for the table.

"Being able to break the cabin fever and go to your local river fishing is fantastic safe family fun" says Nick Page from the Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game.

"A quick check of our regulations book will let anglers know where they can go locally for a fish" says Nick Page.

For those anglers that traditionally travel a bit to go fishing, and might have overlooked close to local fishing options in the past, we recommend these five spots for a bit of outdoor recreation.

1. The Ngaruroro River from Carrick Road

2. The Tukituki River from Tennant Road

3. The Tutaekuri River from Dartmoor Road

4. The Tukituki River accessed from the Waimarama Road Bridge

5. The Tukituki River accessed via Walker Road

All the adults need to do is grab their licence (remember a kids licence under 12 is free) and dust off their fishing gear and break the monotony of the last five weeks by getting out there fishing.

The benefits of being in the outdoors are well documented and family fishing will give everyone a break from the screens and devices we’ve been glued to for the last five weeks.

Anglers in this region have been following the rules of Alert Level 4, and so now should reward themselves by easing into a bit of fishing.

If you haven’t got a fishing licence, we have a discounted winter fishing licence available for anglers which you can purchase online at www.fishandgame.org.nz and if you’ve misplaced our regulation book you can find that here.

"Looking forward, the reduction to Alert Level 2 in a couple of weeks will open further opportunities for anglers and their families that have been cooped up at home" says Nick

And don’t forget those fish won’t have seen an angler in five weeks so there will be some good fishing!

1. Stay home. If you are not at work, school, getting some recreation or getting essentials then you must be at home, the same as at Alert Level 4.

2. Stay regional. fish local and the closer to home the better. Activities must be safe - keep 2 metres away from anybody not in your bubble. Make minimal trips.

3. Keep your bubble as small as possible. If you need to, you can expand your bubble a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers (not fishing budies yet).

4. If you are sick, stay at home and quickly seek advice from your GP or Healthline about getting a test.

& ( ) at Alert Level 3

1. It is possible to fish locally, not at your favourite spot, but at you closest spot while observing the above restrictions.

2. All fishing must be land based. Current restrictions from the Government mean you cannot fish from a boat

3. Our understanding of Alert level 3 restrictions is that you can fish all legal methods from the shore of a local lake or at a local river.

4. All Fish & Game fishing regulations on open waters, bag limits etc. remain unaltered and will be enforced.

© Scoop Media

