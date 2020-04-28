New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association Inc Urges Hunters To Follow Level 3 Rules

The New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association Inc is welcoming the resumption of hunting and is urging hunters to follow the new anti-Covid rules as the country eases its tough pandemic lockdown restrictions.

After nearly five weeks of being locked down at Level 4 to fight the Covi-19 pandemic, New Zealand moved to relax the rules at 11.59pm on Monday 27 April with a shift to Level 3.

Under Level 3, hunting and some other outdoor recreation will be permitted, although with tight rules around what is allowed.

Those include only allowing hunting on private land within your own immediate region and bubble, and with the landowner’s permission.

Overnight trips are not allowed and hunting must be on foot. Helicopters, quad bikes and other motorised vehicles are not permitted.

The New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association Inc – the NZDA – is welcoming the decision, with NZDA national president Trevor Chappell saying it is a good move.

“Relaxing the rules on hunting is the result of a concerted effort by hunting organisations like the NZDA, Game Animal Council and Fish & Game to convince authorities that hunting is safe and should be permitted,” Mr Chappell says.

“While we are disappointed that public conservation land, which the majority of hunters use, is still out of bounds, allowing hunting on private land is a good start.

“We are pleased the government and its officials have listened and acted positively,” Mr Chappell says.

“While we would have liked the new rules to be more liberal, we also appreciate this is just the first step to returning to normal. The reality is that for many people, hunting puts food on the table and at least under Level 3, they can start hunting again and feed their families.

“The Prime Minister says normal hunting will resume under Level 2, so if everyone does their part and follows the rules, then the quicker we can end Level 3 and enjoy better hunting opportunities.”

Trevor Chappell is also thanking the Prime Minister for her acknowledgement of hunting’s place in this country’s way of life.

“In her statement announcing the Level 3 rules, the Prime Minister pointed out that hunting is an important part of life for many New Zealanders and helps provide food for families and whanau by filling freezers,” Mr Chappell says.

“This is the first time in decades that a Prime Minister has stood up and told the nation that hunting is an important and legitimate part of New Zealand life. We appreciate that and thank her for it.”

