Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Replica' The Debut Album From MEDaL

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

How long can something be ‘Post’ something before it’s a thing of its own? …. and if something like ‘Post-Punk’ was really just a collection of ideas and influences in the first place, then that thing becomes still harder to define. MEDaL keeps exploring Post Punk and all its influences, producing Kraut/Art/Alt and some plain dumb fun intense rock and roll all layered in with noisy Moog Synthesizers.

Stream ‘REPLICA’ HERE

With a kicker like ‘Wanna Feel Good’ to lead their debut album into the world, you may well consider it a great anthem for such unusual times. COVID 19 landed right on top of the launch and tour plans for MEDaL’s debut album REPLICA, just released on 180g Vinyl. However, fear not! In the interim, the REPLICA vinyl will be in good record shops, and you’ll be seeing MEDaL in other forms of media.

Watch the Music Video for ‘Wanna Feel Good ‘ HERE

The members of MEDaL have variously been signed to labels like Flying Nun, Mushroom and various indie American outfits like

Ba Da Bing, 3 Beads of Sweat, Last Visible Dog and more, and come from Bands like; Superette, JPSE, The Renderers, Into the Void, Dark Matter, SexyAnimals, and lots more.

MEDaL are: Dave Mulcahy, Mark Whyte, John Billows.

www.medalband.com

FACEBOOK // SPOTIFY // BANDCAMP

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Integrity Promotion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 