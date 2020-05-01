Milly Tabak & The Miltones Embrace Americana With Title Track From Forthcoming Album Honest Woman

Image by Andi Crown.

Milly Tabak & The Miltones channel a classic Americana sound in brand new single ‘Honest Woman’. The song is Tabak’s first release since winning the Taite Prize Best Independent Debut for The Miltones, and is the title track from the band's forthcoming album Honest Woman, set for release in July.

The warm and uplifting track showcases Tabak’s growth within herself and as a storyteller, and gives a glimpse into the truthfulness and maturity that music lovers will hear when they get to sit down with the full album.

“‘Honest Woman’ is about the new version of myself that I’ve discovered. I’m proud of her,” Tabak says. “The song perfectly captures the pure joy I’ve had from recording my dream record.”

Tabak and her extraordinary band The Miltones (Liam Pratt, Chip Matthews, Guy Harrison and Tom Broome) recorded Honest Woman live to tape at Roundhead Studios to capture the musical mastery and emotion that’s so evident in their live performances. The album is expected to be released in July on vinyl via Border Music and digitally via DRM. 'Honest Woman' is out today on streaming services.

