Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iain Murray Appointed As Regatta Director For The 36th America’s Cup Presented By Prada

Friday, 1 May 2020, 11:45 am
Press Release: America's Cup

1st May 2020

It will be the third time for the renowned international yachtsman and regatta official to hold this prominent position.

Renowned international yachtsman and regatta official Iain Murray will once again take the reins as the independent Regatta Director for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series and the America’s Cup World Series Auckland including the Christmas Race.

Iain-Murray-Photo-Gilles-Martin-Raget2.jpg

Jointly appointed by the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record (COR36) Iain is taking over from John Craig, who stepped down from the position late last year. With his solid background and reputation of yacht designer, skipper and yachtsman - including the participation in four America’s Cup campaigns and several world championships in different classes - Iain Murray is a unanimously respected figure in the world of international yachting, and the America’s Cup in particular.

This will be the third time that Murray has held this prominent position, after having been appointed from 2010 to 2017 in the dual role of Regatta Director (34th & 35th America’s Cup) & CEO of America's Cup Race Management (ACRM).

1429659487364.jpg

His longtime knowledge of the Waitemata Harbour will be an additional guarantee of fair racing for all the competitors as it will be a return to the place where he made his first marks on the international sailing scene, with two notable wins.

The first was as a 17-year-old student where he designed, built and sailed a 12ft skiff, Sunset Hotels, to win the 1976 Interdominion 12ft skiff title on his second attempt from a fleet of 24 boats from Australia and New Zealand.
He returned a year later to win the JJ Giltinan Trophy, the unofficial world championship of the 18ft skiff class.

In his capacity of Regatta Director Iain Murray will also oversee the training of all personnel and volunteers involved in the racing, security, rescue and on-water management of different areas.

Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand said: “It is very gratifying for us to have secured the services of such a respected official as Iain as he brings a wealth of experience and integrity to the role of Regatta Director with a proven track record over the past two America’s Cup cycles. Particularly in his Colour 7 days, Iain was my hero, I don't think we ever beat him.”

Matteo Plazzi, Technical Director at COR 36, declared: “I have known Iain for many years and I have witnessed his deep knowledge, competence and understanding of yachting and racing. The experience as Regatta Director he has developed in two “foiling” America’s Cup cycles and the fairness he demonstrated during those years will be a prominent asset of paramount importance for conducting the racing with this unprecedented class of yachts”.

More background on Iain Murray’s colourful sailing career can be found HERE

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from America's Cup on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 