Mike Pero Confirms Ongoing Support For MotoFest And Southern Classic Motorcycle Events

Mike Pero has confirmed his company’s ongoing commitment to motorcycle racing in New Zealand with the announcement today that both the Southern Classic and Motofest will proceed under the Mike Pero brand and with its financial support.

“At a time of uncertainty about almost everything in the way of sport, I hope this announcement provides a small ray of sunshine for bike racers and the respective event promoters,” says the Christchurch based businessman and motorcycle racer.

The Southern Classic takes place over the weekend of November 27,28,29 at Levels Raceway, Timaru while the Mike Pero MotoFest is scheduled for March 6 &7, 2021 at Hampton Downs.

“We will proceed on the basis that COVID 19 and its aftermath are well gone and we’re on our way back to New Zealand, the way we were.” Says Pero.

Mike Pero Real Estate has been the title sponsor of both events for the past 4 years.

“We’ve really enjoyed these motorcycle events and are proud to be associated with motorcycle racing in New Zealand, says Pero.

“It has helped being a former competitor and part of the classic GP riders brigade,” says Pero. “The Southern Classic is very social and has built an international reputation for being a fun weekend as well as attracting more than 300 bikes and sidecars from New Zealand and overseas. Motofest, which is now the biggest track racing event in the country, is a big weekend of racing and features a round of the NZ Superbike series and hosts the Motul NZ Classic Grand Prix.”

Mike Pero was six times New Zealand Road racing Champion from the 70s’ and 80s’. Pero set a New Zealand Land speed record in 1979 that remains today and has been the only New Zealand rider ever to win four Grand Prix’ in one day, in 1981.

“With all the ‘doom and gloom’ around the world I thought it important that we deliver some good news to our sport, their teams and the motorcycle followers around the country. After speaking (by Zoom) with the two organisers – Dave Reesby (Southern Classic, Timaru) and Mike Marsden (Motofest, Hampton Downs) we decided to get the news out early so teams can look forward to getting out on the track again, even if its several months away..”

“Like all sponsors of sport, we are proud to be there, but we also hope that the riders, their family and friends consider us when they come to sell their home or finance a property. To date it’s worked well but this year we’re looking at special incentives as well as just loyalty to generate sales for our businesses. We’re starting the ball rolling with Petrol Voucher Giveaways.”

“We also hope our early confirmation of these two sponsorships, reassures other sponsors of their value. They are an important part of our marketing strategy and we hope the lead we’re taking will help generate new sponsors as well as retain others so we can make future events bigger and better again.”

Both event organisers unanimously welcomed the confirmation with open arms.

“To get this positive news in the current climate is a real shot in the arm and helps us plan ahead with confidence,” says Marsden. “With so much uncertainty ahead of us we certainly applaud Mike Pero’s initiative and thank him and his team sincerely for re-committing to these events.”

“I expect to be riding my classic Yamaha 250 GP machine again or whatever comes my way – I don’t even mind riding the odd YZR500 that happens to be there on the day,” Pero grins.

© Scoop Media

