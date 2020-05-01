A Face To The Future: Depot Artspace Perspective On The Creative Community Post Covid-19

Covid-19 required NZers to Lock down, leaving many community organisations and small businesses uncertain of, and in many instances fearful for their future. It has been reiterated by government and business leaders that there will be a ‘new normal’, although its form has not yet been described. However, prior to Lockdown Depot Artspace had been considering its direction with regard to the changing shape of the creative sector both internationally and locally, in all spheres of practice, employment, service delivery and audience engagement.

We prepared a submission to the Local Board’s Annual Plan before Covid-19 addressing the efficacy of a local focus, built on Devonport’s rich early history, its creative whakapapa, small business infrastructure and strong sense of identity.

Read the Depot's full submission here online. You will also find a letter written by community educationist and activist John Minto, which presents an alternative perspective on creating a new future.

Painting by Colin McCahon: Storm Warning, 1980

YOU MUST FACE THE FACT

the final age of this world is to be a time of troubles.

PAUL TO TIMOTHY

