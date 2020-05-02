Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lost Tribe Aotearoa - Debut Self Titled Album - Out Now

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

Lost Tribe Aotearoa is a Raglan based group of talented musos, hailing from all over the Pacific.

With most of them being of Tūwharetoa descent and one from Aitutaki, these ancestral vibes shoot clearly through their music. What makes LTA fresh on the Aotearoa music scene, is that even though they sound familiar with their lush reggae skanks, catchy choruses and phat dub basslines, their messages that ride the music are thoughtful and hard-hitting.

Check out their lead single and video for ‘Wicked Man’ HERE. Lost Tribe Aotearoa’s self-titled album drops on May 1st, so this single is a little taste test!

Enhanced by the voice Jesse Biddle (lead vocals) and the band Ben Aves (vocals/lead guitar), Tux Severne (lead vocals/rhythm); Lisa Mcleod (keys/backing vocals) Vincent David on bass and drummer Boyd Turongo Dixon, their self-titled debut album will slide in alongside some of our most favourite summer anthems. Reggae at the core, the album is also super varied in style, with colours of blues, rock, hip-hop and pop.

There’s something for everyone on there, and 2 of the tunes, including the lead single ‘Wicked Man’, has caught the ears of NZONAIR, who gave them a couple of sweet grants to get their album on the way. They also won the Mai Fm ‘Big Break’ for their track ‘Irie’ in 2018! With videos like ‘Badman’ (a song to bring awareness to domestic violence) racking up over 150,000 views, LTA has developed a solid fanbase and with the release of this album and single, they are well on their way to sitting high in our Aotearoa festival touring and showing more of what they did at Soundsplash 2020.

Lost Tribe Aotearoa is authentically from this land. Their universal appeal will serve them on an international stage as well as their passion for spreading good messages. This album is gritty, fun, upbeat and thought-provoking, as well as sounding amazing as it is recorded and produced at Roundhead by Scott Seabright and mastered at Kog by Chris Chetland.

