The gift of a story for Kiwi Firefighters and their families on International Firefighters Day









The New Zealand Firefighters Welfare Society (NZFFWS), with support from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) are showing their appreciation and support of Kiwi firefighters on International Firefighters Day this year by way of the commissioning of a special book as a gift for New Zealand Fire and Emergency personal and their families.

The initiative was the brain-child of Dunedin career and volunteer Firefighter and NZFFWS board member Kris Kennett who wanted to use the book as a gateway to a whole new wellbeing hub that also launches today on the firefighters.org.nz website with the aim to holistically support and cultivate positive emotional wellbeing with Fire and Emergency Personnel and the wider community.

Working with best-selling author of the Feel Brave Series of books Avril McDonald, the book ‘The Wolf Was Not Sleeping’ launches virtually today with a video link going out to all Fire and Emergency Personal introducing the book and the new Wellbeing Hub and includes support and thanks to all Firefighters from FENZ Deputy Chief Executive of People Brendan Nally and the Honourable Tracey Martin, Minister of Internal Affairs, Children, Seniors and Associate Minister of Education.

Fire and Emergency personnel will see the story being told by Avril for the first time during the special launch video at 9.00am then the story will air nationwide for all New Zealand children to enjoy on TVNZ’s new Home Learning Channel at 11am. It will also be available alongside Avril McDonald’s other Feel Brave stories on TVNZ’s on-demand children’s destination Hei Hei

“The initiative and the values behind it resonated perfectly with the values of the Feel Brave series of books so I was hugely excited to be able to help bring it all to life and use the power of story to help open conversation and deliver practical strategies to help children and families manage tough emotions” said Avril McDonald, Author and founder of Feel Brave.



Kris Kennett Station Officer Dunedin Fire & Regional Representative for NZFFWS said; “I believe that there is nothing more important for first responders than our social supports and the support from our families. To be able to give our families a tangible resource specifically for our children, along with an array of resources through the new Wellbeing Hub, is an absolute pleasure and something the NZFFWS is extremely proud of”



The book will be gifted to Fire and Emergency personnel throughout May and will be available to the public to purchase from May 30th.





