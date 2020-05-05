Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Music, Wherever You Are

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Lewis Eady

New Zealand's leading music school, Lewis Eady, provides individual and group lessons in instrumental music to 1,300 students across Auckland and Wellington. Lewis Eady’s Live Online Music Lessons enable students to continue making music from the safety of their bubbles while keeping local musicians employed.

Due to strict physical distancing rules, in-person lessons were no longer an option in Alert Levels 3 and 4. In an effort to continue providing high-quality music tuition even during this unprecedented time, the Lewis Eady team swiftly and successfully transitioned all 1,300 lessons to be delivered online via Skype. This open approach to change and technology ensured that students could continue with their usual lesson schedules and not lose any momentum in their musical progress.

All online lessons at Lewis Eady are delivered live. Unlike pre-recorded videos, students and tutors connect on Skype and interact directly with each other, making every online lesson a personalised experience. "These music lessons are more than just learning new songs and technical progress," says Bianca Rocca, who teaches piano, keyboard, ukulele and Musical Jam at the School. "Music is a social asset, and group lessons nurture that, especially in quarantine!"

These online lessons provide a source of income for local musicians, who are particularly affected by this global pandemic. All 40 musicians on Lewis Eady’s tutor register, covering 14 instruments (guitar, ukulele and piano being the popular choices) and classical, jazz and contemporary genres are now delivering lessons from their homes. "It's fun to see the students in a different environment and to work out new ways of learning together," says Jamie de Jong, a piano teacher at the School since 2016.

Finally, these online lessons enable parents to take a more involved approach with their children's learning. "Working from home is giving me an opportunity to look at my son's learning needs firsthand and help him as I can," says a happy parent. "I have not learnt music, so it's always a challenge to get him to practice, but the Skype session was great for us to follow up on what is expected of him."

Lewis Eady’s live online music lessons have been a welcome respite from the temporary new reality of working, learning and socialising from home. What began in response to COVID-19 will continue so anyone who wishes to experience the joy of learning a musical instrument can do so whenever and wherever they are.

For more information or to register your interest, visit www.lewiseady.co.nz/skype-lessons

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lewis Eady on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 