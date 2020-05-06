Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bateman Books To Launch New Nz Adult Fiction List With Fiona Sussman’s Third Novel

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 7:03 pm
Press Release: High Spot Literary

High Spot Literary is excited to announce that Bateman Books has acquired world rights for Addressed to Greta, the third novel by award-winning New Zealand author, Fiona Sussman.

The deal, signed on April 30 amidst the chaos of Covid-19, was brokered by High Spot Literary agent Nadine Rubin Nathan and is a welcome vote of confidence in the New Zealand publishing industry.

“Addressed to Greta is a heartwarming, funny and moving story, packed with delightful characters, complex relationships and the most irresistible plotline,” said Bateman’s acquisitions editor, Louise Russell. “It is easy to see why Fiona Sussman is getting lots of attention for her writing, both locally and abroad. Bateman Books is thrilled to be launching its NZ adult fiction list with the signing of this wonderful book.”

Sussman is the author of Shifting Colours which was published in the UK by Allison & Busby and later in the US by Berkley (Penguin Random House) under the title Another Woman’s Daughter. Her second novel, The Last Time We Spoke (Allison & Busby, UK) won the 2017 Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel in New Zealand.

“I am honoured that my third novel has been chosen to launch Bateman's fiction list,” said Sussman. “It will be an absolute pleasure to work alongside Louise Russell and the rest of her team.”

Sussman was also recently shortlisted for the Commonwealth Prize Short Story alongside fellow Kiwi author, Catherine Chidgey. Regional winners will be announced on Tuesday 2 June, before being published online by the literary magazine Granta.

The overall winner will be announced on Tuesday 7 July.

Bateman Books plans to publish Addressed to Greta later this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from High Spot Literary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 