Bateman Books To Launch New Nz Adult Fiction List With Fiona Sussman’s Third Novel

High Spot Literary is excited to announce that Bateman Books has acquired world rights for Addressed to Greta, the third novel by award-winning New Zealand author, Fiona Sussman.

The deal, signed on April 30 amidst the chaos of Covid-19, was brokered by High Spot Literary agent Nadine Rubin Nathan and is a welcome vote of confidence in the New Zealand publishing industry.

“Addressed to Greta is a heartwarming, funny and moving story, packed with delightful characters, complex relationships and the most irresistible plotline,” said Bateman’s acquisitions editor, Louise Russell. “It is easy to see why Fiona Sussman is getting lots of attention for her writing, both locally and abroad. Bateman Books is thrilled to be launching its NZ adult fiction list with the signing of this wonderful book.”

Sussman is the author of Shifting Colours which was published in the UK by Allison & Busby and later in the US by Berkley (Penguin Random House) under the title Another Woman’s Daughter. Her second novel, The Last Time We Spoke (Allison & Busby, UK) won the 2017 Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel in New Zealand.

“I am honoured that my third novel has been chosen to launch Bateman's fiction list,” said Sussman. “It will be an absolute pleasure to work alongside Louise Russell and the rest of her team.”

Sussman was also recently shortlisted for the Commonwealth Prize Short Story alongside fellow Kiwi author, Catherine Chidgey. Regional winners will be announced on Tuesday 2 June, before being published online by the literary magazine Granta.

The overall winner will be announced on Tuesday 7 July.

Bateman Books plans to publish Addressed to Greta later this year.

