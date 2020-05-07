Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Recreation Industry welcomes Relief Package

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa


Recreation Aotearoa has welcomed the $25 million relief package from Sport NZ to provide financial support for organisations in the play, active recreation and sport sector.

"Today’s announcement is a welcome one for the New Zealand recreation industry," says Tracey Prince-Puketapu, acting CEO of Recreation Aotearoa.

"The Recreation industry has a vital role to play in maintaining the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders and this relief package recognises that," she said.

“The lockdown has placed a variety of financial and operational pressures on the industry. But it has also shown how critical informal, active recreation is to the mental wellbeing and community resilience of the country.”

The Community Resilience Fund, a key feature of the package, will be administered and distributed by New Zealand’s 14 Regional Sports Trusts, and will open for applications on 11 May 2020 at 10am.

The package also includes a physical activity fund ($3 million) to promote play, active recreation and sport opportunities for everyone. This includes people who are less active, disabled or live in high deprivation areas.

“The Community Resilience Fund will be critical for struggling local and regional recreation organisations,” she said

“These organisations are the cornerstone of communities across the country and provide recreation opportunities for rangitahi and tamariki who most need it.”

Also included in Sport NZ’s $25 million relief package are:
• A partner support fund ($6 million) to help Sport NZ and HPSNZ investment partners maintain critical business functions which are at risk due to COVID-19
• An exceptional system support fund ($1 million) to help maintain critical business functions of national organisations who are not normally in receipt of Sport NZ investment
Further details will be announced during May 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Recreation Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 