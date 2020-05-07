Recreation Industry welcomes Relief Package



Recreation Aotearoa has welcomed the $25 million relief package from Sport NZ to provide financial support for organisations in the play, active recreation and sport sector.

"Today’s announcement is a welcome one for the New Zealand recreation industry," says Tracey Prince-Puketapu, acting CEO of Recreation Aotearoa.

"The Recreation industry has a vital role to play in maintaining the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders and this relief package recognises that," she said.

“The lockdown has placed a variety of financial and operational pressures on the industry. But it has also shown how critical informal, active recreation is to the mental wellbeing and community resilience of the country.”

The Community Resilience Fund, a key feature of the package, will be administered and distributed by New Zealand’s 14 Regional Sports Trusts, and will open for applications on 11 May 2020 at 10am.

The package also includes a physical activity fund ($3 million) to promote play, active recreation and sport opportunities for everyone. This includes people who are less active, disabled or live in high deprivation areas.

“The Community Resilience Fund will be critical for struggling local and regional recreation organisations,” she said

“These organisations are the cornerstone of communities across the country and provide recreation opportunities for rangitahi and tamariki who most need it.”

Also included in Sport NZ’s $25 million relief package are:

• A partner support fund ($6 million) to help Sport NZ and HPSNZ investment partners maintain critical business functions which are at risk due to COVID-19

• An exceptional system support fund ($1 million) to help maintain critical business functions of national organisations who are not normally in receipt of Sport NZ investment

Further details will be announced during May 2020.

