Three’s the Block NZ Postponed to 2021



MediaWorks has made the difficult decision to postpone hit show The Block NZ until 2021.

Director of TV Content, Ben Quinn, said that as we continue to fight COVID-19 it was necessary to postpone The Block NZ until next year.

“Production on The Block NZ has been on hold since the end of March following the Government’s move to Alert Level 4 lockdown. These significant time delays combined with the high level of uncertainty in the coming months for all stakeholders means we simply cannot commit to a typical production schedule.”

“While this is a difficult decision, it is the right one in order to protect our business partners and brands.

“We are making plans with The Block NZ’s partners on ways we can continue to work together this year.”

MediaWorks is planning for The Block NZ to resume production next year with the same contestants and same properties that had been prepared for the 2020 season.

The Block NZ joins Dancing with the Stars NZ in not being made or aired in 2020 due to COVID-19 and its effects.

