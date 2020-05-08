Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Music T-shirt Day Set To Round Out NZ Music Month

Friday, 8 May 2020, 8:22 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

NZ Music T-Shirt Day is a nationwide celebration of the music of Aotearoa and the power music has to make a positive difference in our lives. Raising funds for MusicHelpsLive, an appeal launched by the MusicHelps charity to directly help those working in the New Zealand music industry, Kiwis are encouraged to don their favourite Kiwi band or artist T-Shirt and make a donation on Friday 29th May.

Launched in 2019 around the Vodafone NZ Music Awards, the first event went on to raise $30,000. This year’s NZ Music T-shirt Day has moved to NZ Music Month to raise much needed funds to provide emergency financial and wellbeing support to those working in the live event and music space. An industry whose ability to earn a living has been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“The impact that Covid-19 has had and is having on the local music industry and those who rely on it for their livelihood is massive,” says MusicHelps Board Chair Campbell Smith. “NZ Music T-Shirt Day is a great way for kiwis to show support for the industry, the artists and the workers, as well as raise some much-needed funds to support our colleagues in this difficult time.”

Kiwis are encouraged to dig out their favourite piece of merchandise or band T-Shirt and encourage friends, whanau and workmates to do the same. Take a fabulous photo (or 3!) and upload to your favourite social media using the #nzmusictshirtday hashtag. It's then really easy to donate via your mobile phone by texting "MUSIC" to 2448 to contribute $3 to the MusicHelpsLive appeal. Alternatively, you can click the donation links at nzmusictshirtday.org.nz to donate to the appeal (at any amount) via Give A Little and PayPal.

For a full list of Kiwi bands and artists who are currently selling merchandise online, please click HERE.

