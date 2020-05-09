An Important Mother's Day Message From ActionStation

Kia ora koutou

On behalf of ActionStation, Closing the Gap wishes to share this important Mother's day message with our supporters.

This Mothers’ Day we want to give our love and thanks to every mum in Aotearoa.

For loving us no matter who we are, what we do, or who we love. For feeding us and cleaning up the messes we make. For steering us in the right direction, and giving us hope.

This Mothers’ Day, our hearts are with one group of mums in particular. The mums who have been forced into poverty because people in successive governments have made decisions that mean they get a little bit less every year. Mums who are struggling to make ends meet on low wages and inadequate benefit rates.

That’s why, together with Child Poverty Action Group, we organised a group of people to make this video acknowledging those parenting under difficult conditions.

In this crisis, people in government have shown they are able to make bold changes to support our collective wellbeing.

Our promise is to keep supporting that same boldness to make sure all mums - without exception - can give their kids the happy lives all of us dream of for our children.

Will you help spread the message to mums across New Zealand by watching and sharing this video?

To the mums who are stressed about how they are going to keep a roof over their kids’ heads and kai in their bellies. The mums who want to be able to support their kids to play sports, learn music or get help with learning but can’t afford to. And the mums whose lives have been turned upside down by Covid-19.

This Mothers’ Day, and this video, are for you.

P.S. If you're not on Facebook, you can check out the video on YouTube .

