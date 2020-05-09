Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Rotuman Community Celebrates Their 3rd Rotuman Language Week from 10-17 May

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Group

Next week Rotuman people from all over the world celebrate the Rotuman Language Week 2020.

This Kiwi-led initiative was started in 2018 by the Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Group Incorporated (ARFGI), and has now grown to include many groups throughout the world.

“We invite all Kiwis to come and join us, and celebrate being Rotuman”, ARFGI Chairperson Mr Faga Fasala said, “Due to the unprecedented current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the events will initially be hosted as online seminars and streamed via social media”

The week-long fully community-led and community-funded event, will celebrate and showcase the unique and beautiful language and culture of people who originate from the idyllic pacific island of Rotuma.

For a more a detailed programme and information – please see below and visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/rotumanz & www.rotuma.org

Rotuman people are a separate ethnic group with their own distinct Polynesian language, culture and identity. Rotuma is described as an ‘untouched paradise’ with some of the world's most pristine and beautiful beaches.

The Language Week will commence this Sunday 10th May with a blessing and online Church Service, led by the members of the Kingsland Rotuman Methodist Congregation, where the Group’s origins began.

The theme for the Language Week is : RAK‘AKIA ‘OS FÄEAG TA . SE ‘OS LA‘RIRI’I . LA SE MAO ‘E TA AV (Teaching Our Language . Our Children . For A Brighter Future).

Rotuma consists of the island of Rotuma and its nearby islets, and is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, about 500 kms north of Fiji, and 500 kms west of Wallis & Futuna. Rotuma was annexed by the British on 13 May 1881 (‘Rotuma Day’). Although Rotuma is its own nation, it is currently administered by Fiji as a dependency.

The Rotuman language is listed on the UNESCO List of Endangered Languages as "Definitely Endangered".

