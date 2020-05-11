TVNZ supports NZ Music Month

Image credit: James Rua

With venues closed and gigs postponed temporarily, TVNZ aims to bring a bit of NZ Music Month into living rooms around the country over the coming weeks. With established and emerging musicians featuring across TVNZ channels and platforms, this month promises to be a celebration of Kiwi sound.

1 News is showcasing local artist across TVNZ Breakfast and Seven Sharp for the month of May. Old favourites and new tracks will feature between ad breaks and backing the news team’s weather presentations.

Re: will check in on five musicians whose big breaks have been disrupted by Covid19 in a new series supported by NZ on Air, Sound Check. This short form series available from May 15 asks whether a shot at the big time is possible during a global pandemic and how new creative ideas can be sparked in a crisis. Featuring diary footage and interviews from inside bubbles, alongside animation to bring these stories to life, musicians covered include Merk, Randa, imugi , Holly Arrowsmith and Jordan Arts (HIGH HØØPS).

Over on DUKE, New Zealand artists will be showcased every weekend in May on DUKEbox. As well as immersive music videos from iconic acts, viewers can expect to see special introductions from artists including Anna Coddington, Fly My Pretties, L.A.B, Tūtahi, and Mild Orange.

Finishing off the month are two special programmes scheduled especially for music lovers. On the 30th May, TVNZ 1 will air Six60: Live At Western Springs 2020. This broadcast of Six60’s sold-out concert from earlier in the year will give fans a chance to re-experience that epic night at Auckland’s Western Springs and others the opportunity to see the gig for the first time.

Crossing the musical spectrum, TVNZ 1 will also show New Zealand Opera’s performance of Tosca on the 31st May. This compelling performance of a much-loved masterpiece can be enjoyed by opera enthusiasts and those new to the medium alike.



