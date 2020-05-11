Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TVNZ supports NZ Music Month

Monday, 11 May 2020, 11:08 am
Press Release: TVNZ

TVNZ supports NZ Music Month by bringing the best of local into living rooms around the country


Image credit: James Rua

With venues closed and gigs postponed temporarily, TVNZ aims to bring a bit of NZ Music Month into living rooms around the country over the coming weeks. With established and emerging musicians featuring across TVNZ channels and platforms, this month promises to be a celebration of Kiwi sound.

1 News is showcasing local artist across TVNZ Breakfast and Seven Sharp for the month of May. Old favourites and new tracks will feature between ad breaks and backing the news team’s weather presentations.

Re: will check in on five musicians whose big breaks have been disrupted by Covid19 in a new series supported by NZ on Air, Sound Check. This short form series available from May 15 asks whether a shot at the big time is possible during a global pandemic and how new creative ideas can be sparked in a crisis. Featuring diary footage and interviews from inside bubbles, alongside animation to bring these stories to life, musicians covered include Merk, Randa, imugi , Holly Arrowsmith and Jordan Arts (HIGH HØØPS).

Over on DUKE, New Zealand artists will be showcased every weekend in May on DUKEbox. As well as immersive music videos from iconic acts, viewers can expect to see special introductions from artists including Anna Coddington, Fly My Pretties, L.A.B, Tūtahi, and Mild Orange.

Finishing off the month are two special programmes scheduled especially for music lovers. On the 30th May, TVNZ 1 will air Six60: Live At Western Springs 2020. This broadcast of Six60’s sold-out concert from earlier in the year will give fans a chance to re-experience that epic night at Auckland’s Western Springs and others the opportunity to see the gig for the first time.

Crossing the musical spectrum, TVNZ 1 will also show New Zealand Opera’s performance of Tosca on the 31st May. This compelling performance of a much-loved masterpiece can be enjoyed by opera enthusiasts and those new to the medium alike.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 