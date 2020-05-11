The 2020 Official NZ Music Month Summit: It’s All Local



The MMF NZ and the NZ Music Commission, in association with Auckland Council Creative Communities and APRA AMCOS NZ, are thrilled to announce the return of The Official NZ Music Month Summit, which will take place as part of the very special 20th Anniversary of NZ Music Month.

In keeping with the theme of this year’s annual kiwi music celebration, the topic of this year’s summit will be It’s All Local: Support Local, Stream Local, Follow Local, Buy Local.

The impact of Covid-19 upon the music industry continues to disrupt the tried and true methods of creating and sharing music, and this unprecedented situation has put Aotearoa’s creative sector squarely to the test. Despite these new challenges, Aotearoa’s music industry continues to thrive in the face of adversity. With resilience and progression in mind, our speakers at this year’s Summit will be sharing insights about their journey, and their drive to adapt and grow to find success. Topics such as the transition from indie band to number 1, finding international success, sustaining a career as a music producer in Aotearoa and the importance of great merchandise will be covered by an impressive line-up of industry professionals who will deliver four separate panel sessions across the day.

This year’s digital-only event will take place on Saturday 23 May, and will be live-streamed through the Music Managers Forum NZ and NZ Music Commission’s Facebook pages and YouTube channels, ensuring anyone in the NZ music industry, no matter where they are in the country, will benefit from the knowledge shared.

Attendees can expect thought provoking discussions and conversation, invaluable ideas and information, and the opportunity to have questions asked via live chat answered at the end of each session.

Speakers and topics for the day are:

L.A.B - FROM INDIE BAND TO NUMBER 1

The local success story of the summer! Find out how L.A.B went from the summer touring circuit to a Number 1 airplay track and NZ Top 40 chart success.

Speakers: Dan Clist, Loop; Joel Shadbolt, L.A.B

Moderated by Cushla Aston, Aston Road

BENEE – FINDING INTERNATIONAL SUCCESS

Last year Benee was the toast of the Tui’s – this year her songs are all over TikTok, helping propel her to international stardom.

Speaker: Paul McKessar, Manager, CRS Management

Moderated by Charlotte Ryan, RNZ

MUSIC PRODUCTION IN AOTEAROA

New Zealand producers are shining on the world stage and forging new career pathways. We hear how turning to music production has enhanced their career.

Speakers: P Money, Tom Healy, Villette, Devin Abrams

Moderated by Greg Haver

THE IMPORTANCE OF MERCHANDISE

Pre and post Covid-19, merchandise is a fantastic income stream for artists with more scope than ever to produce artist related items for your audience to love.

Speakers: Tana Tupai / Tomorrow People, Liz Stokes / The Beths, Paul Martin / Devilskin, Anthonie Tonnon.

Moderated by Sarah Thomson, 95bFM

NZ Music Managers Forum, NZ Music Commission in association with Auckland Council Creative Communities and APRA AMCOS NZ present

The 2020 Official NZ Music Month Summit

Saturday 23 May

10am to 4pm – 4 seminars

Live-streamed through MMF NZ and NZ Music Commission Facebook & YouTube pages

Music Managers Forum NZ is the collective voice for music managers and self-managed artists. The MMF NZ is a non-profit trade association dedicated to helping grow artist manager businesses through education, networking and advocacy.

The MMF NZ is part of International Music Managers' Forum (IMMF) and European Music Managers Association (EMMA), a worldwide community of music managers.



The New Zealand Music Commission Te Reo Reka O Aotearoa is a government funded organisation that promotes music from New Zealand and supports the growth of New Zealand music businesses – both culturally and economically, at home and abroad. The hub of NZ Music Month, the Music Commission also deliver contemporary music programmes in schools, including the Musicians Mentoring in Schools Programme; provides music upskilling tools and resources; and runs the international market development & trade show programme Outward Sound.







