Finalists For iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 Virtual Show Announced

In an exciting and innovative first for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards 33 finalists have been chosen for its inaugural virtual awards show.

iD International Emerging Designer Awards in partnership with Otago Polytechnic is the only young designer show anywhere in the world to accept entries from recent fashion graduates throughout the globe. And this year, it’s going to also be the first to judge and host its awards show online.

This is the 16th year the iD Dunedin Fashion Inc. has presented the Awards with the move to become a virtual experience was prompted by Covid-19. Designs from the 33 finalists from 14 countries will be showcased in an exciting video show produced by international production house, NHNZ.

Finalists have been shortlisted from over 150 applications which were assessed by an all-star line-up of New Zealand designers. The group led by Tanya Carlson of Tanya Carlson along with Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn, sustainability journalist and former iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalist Fiona Ralph and Donna Tulloch of Mild-Red.

Tanya Carlson says applicants designs were submitted early this year before the global Covid-19 pandemic but even so, the panel noted that their fashion reflected their observations on challenges faced by the world. “It was wonderful to see young people thinking creatively of a way to help out. Collectively they showed outstanding use of recycled fabric, cleaver upcycling and embraced new technologies. There was also an overall trend to tell their own story through references to their ethnicity and culture which was explored with beautiful, sensitive design.”

Fiona Ralph, who was a finalist in 2007, noted that narrowing down the shortlist was harder than she had anticipated. “While the designs were so impressive from the pattern cutting to the fabric choices and colour it was the meaning behind each collection which impressed me. So many designers looked to their heritage, created sustainable statements or brought other important topics to light.”

In previous years finalists for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards travelled to Dunedin for a week of activity, judging and the Awards Show. The Board of iD Dunedin Inc. identified early that international travel would be an issue and so in early March they started working on a virtual awards show with NHNZ. Each of the finalists has contributed to the show, filming their own video – many from lockdown – for inclusion in the show.

While moving quickly to create a virtual show has been challenging for the iD Dunedin Fashion Inc. volunteer board, co-chair Dr Margo Barton says it has also provided new opportunities. “As all judging will be undertaken remotely it has enabled us to tap into leading designers from around the world. We’re looking forward to announcing an all-star line-up of international jurors from throughout the world shortly. The finalists will be delighted to learn who is assessing their work.”

iD Dunedin Fashion Inc. co-chair Sally Peart says the new format offers many advantages and early indications are that it will be a huge success and may become the norm for delivering this global competition.

iD Dunedin is working with NZME and talking to global partners about sharing the sensational video production. Stand by for the exciting details of where and when to view this wonderfully curated collection of vibrant fashion from the finalists who are:

2020 iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalists and their collections are:

Anelisa Mcetywa; Harmony; Cape Peninsula University of Technology; South Africa

Anna Hambira; The Private Revolution of the Individualists; University of Applied Arts Vienna, Vienna

Beier Kang; 2D-3D; Shanghai University of Engineering Science; China

Bonita Alexander; Lost Property; Queensland University of Technology; Australia

Eliska Marczan; Matrilineal; University of Technology, Sydney; Australia

Ellen Cara Watson; Praevado; Fashion Design Studio, TAFE, Sydney; Australia

Faiha Rahmani; Of Two Minds; University of Technology, Sydney; Australia

He Xinyi; My Bed; Donghua University; Shanghai, China

Imuy Teav; Gentle Man; Auckland University of Technology; New Zealand

Isabella Diorio; F.E.T. (Female Engagement Team); Kent State University; USA

Isabelle Badr; In Gear; RMIT University, Melbourne; Australia

Jordyn Smith; Fashion's Prometheus; RMIT University, Melbourne; Australia

Julie Mwiragua; Tenderhead; South Metropolitan TAFE, Bentley, WA; Australia

Julien Esteves; La Nausee Istituto Marangoni; London; United Kingdom

Kauri Takahashi; Boro Boro; Massey University, New Zealand

Ketty Lin; Proteggimi; Polimoda; Italy

Kim Clark; overlapped, RMIT University, Melbourne; Australia

Lillian Yufan; WHISKING PAST, Donghua University, China

Ruby Van der Zanden; Why Not? We’re on Holiday; Otago Polytechnic, Dunedin; New Zealand

Marlena Czak; Why me, why me; Strzemiński Academy of Fine Arts in Łódź; Poland

Mei Zheng; See Me; University of Technology, Sydney; Australia

Micaela Ailen, Camila Bautista and Gonzalez Lema; Luxo Gang; Universidad de Buenos Aires; Argentina

Morgan Allen; MRGN The Label; Manchester Fashion Institute, Manchester; United Kingdom

Nadya Kusumo; 925, RMIT University, Melbourne; Australia

Pujasree Vatsa; Saudade, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai; India

Sheung Yung (Sharon) Tsang; Hallucination; Donghua University; Shanghai, China

Srinvanti Roymoulik; Flowing Rhythm; RMIT University, Melbourne; Australia

Stina Margareta Randestad; Hybrids; The Swedish School of Textiles; Sweden

Vera Kalugina; Aurora; Otago Polytechnic, Dunedin; New Zealand

Zarin Tasnim Mim; Safe Amazon; BGMEA University of Fashion design and Technology; Bangladesh

Zhongchen (Jake) Liu; No, Everlasting Eternity; RMIT University, Melbourne; Australia

To read their profiles and see one garment from their collection visit here.

Names of the outstanding panel of international jurors will be announced shortly, along with details of how to enjoy the spectacular iD International Emerging Designer Awards Show from the comfort of your own bubble.

