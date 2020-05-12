NZ Music Month 2020 Weekly Newsletter

Welcome to the second official week of NZ Music Month! It's been amazing to see the support and aroha from businesses, organisations and the public, and we can't wait to share what's coming up!

We showcase some of the great activities happening across Aotearoa over the next seven days, key links to check them out as well as a special section with some great streaming playlists for your listening pleasure. Interview opportunities, key images and more info for all the activities outlined can be provided on request so please do not hesitate to contact the team.

The theme for NZ Music Month is simple: Support local. Stream local. Follow local. Buy local.

KEY NEWS

This year, the NZ Music Month Summit will be going online, taking place on Saturday 23rd May. The event will be live-streamed through the Music Managers Forum NZ and the NZ Music Commission’s Facebooks and Youtube channels, ensuring anyone in the NZ music industry will benefit from the knowledge shared. Speakers and topics for the day are:

L.A.B - From Indie Band to Number One: The local success story of the summer! Find out how L.A.B went from the summer touring circuit to a number one airplay track and NZ Top 40 chart success. Speakers: Dan Clist, Loop; Joel Shadbolt, L.A.B. Moderated by Cushla Aston, Aston Road.

BENEE – Finding International Success: Last year Benee was the toast of the Tui’s – this year her songs are all over TikTok, helping propel her to international stardom. Speaker: Paul McKessar, Manager, CRS Management. Moderated by Charlotte Ryan, RNZ.

Music Production in Aotearoa: New Zealand producers are shining on the world stage and forging new career pathways. We hear how turning to music production has enhanced their career. Speakers: P Money, Tom Healy, Villette, Devin Abrams. Moderated by Greg Haver.

The Importance of Merchandise: Pre and post Covid-19, merchandise is a fantastic income stream for artists with more scope than ever to produce artist related items for your audience to love. Speakers: Tana Tupai / Tomorrow People, Liz Stokes / The Beths, Paul Martin / Devilskin, Anthonie Tonnon. Moderated by Sarah Thomson, 95bFM.

Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision are launching 'Playback – Scroll Through Our Favourite Music Videos' this week as part of NZ Music Month. The new online music video exhibition features dozens of videos and has big hits plus undiscovered gems. Stay tuned for more and keep an eye and ear out for your favourites.

Audioculture have teamed up with NZ Music Month to share a Local Legends fact of the day! Check out the facts posted daily on the Audioculture Instagram. Head over to their website to learn more about the noisy library of New Zealand music!

Te Manu Tito Waiata is a song writing competition taking place during Rotorua’s NZ Music Month celebrations and is calling all Rotorua based musicians, songwriters, composers and lyricists! Get creative, write a song and share your talent with the community to be in to win a prize of $1,000!

Te Manu Tito Waiata’ refers to the birds of the forest that sing the sweetest songs and tell melodious tales. To sing a sweet song though, one must write beautiful lyrics. Entries must be received by Monday 25 May 2020 through the online entry form.

Fresh Music Daily are also playing on RNZ National (101FM)! Hear them on weekdays on Jesse Mulligan's show just after the 1pm news, and on Saturdays on Music 101 with Charlotte Ryan.

RNZ will also be celebrating the 20th year of New Zealand Music Month with some gorgeous covers of classic Kiwi tracks from well-known Kiwi artists. RNZ will be sharing these on all their RNZ Music platforms throughout May, so stay tuned for some nice surprises!

NZ On Screen have several collections on their website, chock-full of Kiwi music moments through the ages. From classic hits to modern offerings, there's something for everyone, including this catchy collection of five decades of number one hits. Watch here.

Red Bull have asked some of their friends to share with them their most recently used emojis and to make a playlist from it! First up to create a Red Bull emoji mix-tape is Church from Church & AP. Check it out here!

To help celebrate Music Month, Live Nation have put together a killer playlist of all the New Zealand music that they are listening to this month. Have a listen here

More FM are joining in with the NZ Music Month celebrations by giving away $300 cash every day with More FM's Kiwi Cash Track! Listen out for More FM's Kiwi Cash Track at 8am, be the first caller on the air when you hear it play again and the $300 cash is yours. Now more than ever, More FM urges you to support local, stream local, follow local and buy local.

McPherson Pedals have created a one off, custom made pedal to giveaway celebrating NZ Music Month 2020. Built with custom circuitry and the NZ Music Month logo this NZ made pedal is a boost/overdrive with a natural organic tube like voicing, with a usual RRP of $690. This piece is an amazing piece of NZ memorabilia and is bound to be enjoyed by any keen pedal loving guitarist or recording studio! Enter to win over on their Facebook.

We’re loving these amazing NZ Music Month renditions from the NZ Army Band who covered Dave Dobbyn’s Welcome Home, and New Plymouth Girls High School who covered Lorde’s Royals.

KEY EVENTS

The Beths are holding their second Live from House livestream, broadcasting from 12am this Wednesday, 13th May on their Instagram and YouTube

This Friday, 15th May E NOHO’s Facebook page will feature performances from husband and wife troubadours The Bollards with the release of their new single and video. Brand new artist REED will also perform, who's debut single drops this Wednesday. Keep an eye on the E NOHO Facebook page and NZ Music Month Facebook pages for artist announcements.

Hauraki has announced their Locals Only Sunday Session, with The Crowd Goes Wild host and ACC Commentator James McOnie taking over the airways for NZ’s only all Kiwi Music show, all thanks to NZ Music Month and NZ On Air.

Join James McOnie for three Locals Only Sunday Sessions across the month of May. From 6-8pm, Hauraki will only feature Kiwi music and interviews with Kiwi musicians. Radio Hauraki’s integrated approach will amplify the awareness of New Zealand Music Month with a dedicated NZ listenership.

Have a listen to Most FM’s ‘Archived Under The Mic’ series, featuring interviews with kiwi musicians over the years, between 3-4pm on the livestream over at their website.

Lockdown Live is a weekly live stream to support emerging local artists. This Wednesday, the following artists will be performing on their own Instagrams from 8pm.

8.00pm Nganeko Newman @nganek0 8.10pm Kennedy @kennedyihaka 8.20pm Luke-W @lukewnz 8.30pm Disciple Pati @disciple_pati 8.40pm Saint Lane @lanethesaint

Plains FM are featuring a slew of local female musicians in their Wonderful Wāhine program. Christchurch musician Lynette Diaz curates this special series of classic and new music from Aotearoa New Zealand's wāhine - part of the 20th year celebration of NZ Music Month. Tune in every Friday at 5pm during May.

Coming up this week is episode four of the The Tami Show! If you haven’t seen the first three episodes, catch up here.

Electric Kiwi presents Jam on Toast: a Facebook Live Festival this Saturday 13 May. Artists will be going live on Facebook from their pages at the times below, so join in and jam out - it's just like a real life festival, except no one cares about your outfit! Radio One 91FM will be replaying the highlights on the COSMIC Drive Show if you miss it.

NZ Music Month is run by the NZ Music Commission, with support from APRA AMCOS, Independent Music NZ, the Music Managers Forum, NZ On Air and Recorded Music NZ. The purpose of NZ Music Month to celebrate music from New Zealand, and the people who make it.

