The Kauri Museum To Reopen At Alert Level 2 On Thursday 14 May 2020.

The COVID 19 Lock down period has seen The Kauri Museum closed for 7 weeks, the longest closure in the 58 years since the Museum was first opened in 1962. As a self-funded charity we rely entirely on admissions revenue and sales in our retail store for our operational budget. Like all businesses in New Zealand this closure has been a challenge financially, and the COVID19 wages subsidy was gratefully accepted. Recovery from this pandemic will be slow for rural businesses like ours but we are optimistic for the opportunities ahead to strengthen our community partnerships locally and nationally. General Manager Dr Tracey Wedge commented, ‘We are a museum who put our collections and our community at the heart of our thinking. Our collections and the stories we tell give a truly unique Kiwi perspective of who we are, where we have come from and where we are going.’

The Kauri Museum will open again to the public from 9am Thursday 14 May. As the largest undercover attraction in Northland there is plenty of space to visit the museum safely in your bubble as you explore the kauri story. We take the safety of our visitors and staff seriously and will be following government health and safety guidelines by recording contact details for contact tracing upon entry to the Museum. Hand sanitiser stations are located throughout the museum and we have set up a rigorous cleaning regime for public spaces.

See The Kauri Museum website www.kaurimuseum.com for more information on visiting the museum and upcoming events. There is so much to see and do at The Kauri Museum and our friendly staff are ready to welcome you back. Enquires can be made by phone on 09 431 7417 or by emailing info@kaurimuseum.com. The Kauri Museum is located on Church Road in Matakohe, Northland, and only 45 minutes’ drive from Whangārei or a 90 minute drive north of Auckland. The museum is open 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm.

