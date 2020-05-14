Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Head Judge Announced For 2020 Parkin Drawing Award

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 9:26 am
Press Release: Parkin Drawing Prize

Charlotte Davy, Head of Art at Te Papa Tongarewa has been selected as the Head Judge for the 2020 Parkin Drawing Prize national competition.

For the first time since it was launched in 2012, the prestigious prize will be increased from $20,000 to $25,000, thanks to the generosity of the founder Chris Parkin - arts patron, philanthropist and former owner of Museum Art Hotel in Wellington.

Entries are now open to anyone living permanently in New Zealand. From approximately 500 entries, a portfolio of around 80 works is chosen by a judging panel for the annual exhibition. In addition to the premier prize of $25,000, another 10 highly commended prizes of $500.00 are awarded.

The winning submission will be selected and announced by Charlotte Davy, Head of Art at Te Papa Tongarewa at the gala opening of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition on Monday 3 August 2020.

“As Head of Art at Te Papa, and artistic driver behind the recent rebirth of Te Papa’s public offering, Charlotte is uniquely suited to judge the best of New Zealand contemporary drawing practise. I am honoured she has agreed to undertake the role and very much look forward to her choice of winner.

“We all know the art world has been impacted by Covid-19 pandemic with the closure of galleries, live performances and cultural activities for the community. Art is important for humanity and more than ever we need to support our artists and get people back into our wonderful galleries. I really hope artists take up the opportunity to enter because not only will they have a chance at receiving an award with some good prize money, but their work will be showcased to the general public in a month long free exhibition with the chance to have their works sold,” said Parkin.

The competition, in association with the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, promotes excellence and innovation in drawing in all its forms (processes, materials and ideas) and aims to play an important role in fostering New Zealand drawing practice.

Previous recipients of the award include Monique Jansen (2013) with AO Folded Moire Drawing ; Douglas Stichbury (2014) with Observer , Gabrielle Amodeo (2015) with The Floor We Walk On , Hannah Beehre (2016) with Catastrophe, Kirsty Lillico’s carpet installation State Block (2017), Jacqui Colley’s Long Echo (2018) and Michael Dell’s Every Valley last year

Entries close at 4pm on Wednesday 3 June. Forms and full details are available at www.parkinprize.nz.

