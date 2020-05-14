Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards Go Digital

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 11:45 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Sports Awards

The 2020 Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards will be a live online celebration due to Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Commercial and Marketing, Ryan Hambleton said the live online awards presentation to be held on Thursday May 28 provides the opportunity for more people to celebrate the performances and contributions from sport codes and local high achievers.

“Initially we thought it might be a setback to have the awards online, but we’re now really excited about the opportunity”.

“We’ve always had a limited attendance capacity for the gala dinner awards, whereas by screening live online, more people both in Hawke’s Bay and anywhere else in the world can sit down and enjoy the celebration and achievements of our sport community.

The Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sport Awards will be screened live on Facebook and You Tube and will be hosted by SKY Sport personality Laura McGoldrick.

The award finalists will also be announced live on Facebook and You Tube on Thursday May 21, a week out from the awards.

“The aim is to build a large audience for the awards ceremony and we will be doing a range of promotions to build the hype”.

The award winners will be pre-recorded for the awards ceremony and sworn to secrecy, he says.

Inaugural Rugby World Cup winning captain David Kirk will feature in the awards as a guest speaker. Kirk, is the chairman of naming rights sponsor Forsyth Barr.

Forsyth Barr Hastings Manager Matt Carney says “Although we couldn’t celebrate the achievements of local sport in person, everyone involved, including the local Forsyth Barr team, wanted the event to go ahead”.

“The awards will be screened at a family-friendly time of 7pm and it will be great to have many more people watching including the wider families and friends of those that are finalists,” Carney said.

All categories will be part of the online awards. The Hall of Fame inductees will not feature as part of the awards, with a special event proposed for later in the year.

To find out more about the 2020 Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards visit: www.hbsportsawards.co.nz

To find out more about Forsyth Barr visit www.forsythbarr.co.nz

 

