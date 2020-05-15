Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZME Celebrates Radio Award Winners

Friday, 15 May 2020, 4:35 pm
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is today celebrating its radio teams and hosts who won awards at the New Zealand Radio Awards announced today (15 May 2020).

NewstalkZB’s Mike Hosking continued his reign as New Zealand’s leading Breakfast Talk Presenter winning the award for the eighth time and for the third year in a row. In another great result for Newstalk ZB, Nights Host Marcus Lush won the award for Best Talk Presenter of a show outside breakfast for the fourth year running.

Newstalk ZB’s Niva Retimanu also won the award for Best News Reader while Martin Devlin won the Best Sport Presenter award.

“This is amazing recognition for the incredibly hard work all of our news and talk teams put in day in day out making sure our listeners get the news and information they need right across their day. The importance of our role where we are broadcasting live 24 hours a day has been highlighted throughout the COVID-19 Crisis,” said NZME’s Head of Talk Radio, Jason Winstanley.

Marcus Lush told the NZ Herald the win was exciting. “I take my job quite seriously. We have a lot of fun on the show but it's always nice to get industry approval."

While Mike Hosking said: “It’s awesome. I work with a wonderful team of people every day who strive to bring you the best radio in the business. This, along with the recent ratings, show how powerful radio can be. I am truly grateful to the Newstalk ZB audience”.

NZME’s music radio networks also took out the big awards with ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan winning the award for Best Music Breakfast Show (Network) for the third year in a row. The Hits Dunedin’s Callum and P won the award for music radio’s Best Breakfast Show (Local).

The Hit’s Tauranga host Will Johnson picked up the Best Local Music Host Award too.

“All of us at NZME are very proud of our winners and the teams that support them. Delivering entertaining and enlightening shows focussed on our audiences underpins everything that we do. These awards recognise how well our teams are delivering for their listeners,” said NZME’s Chief Content Officer, Mike McClung.

A full list of NZME’s 2020 Radio Awards Winners and Finalists can be found here. 

