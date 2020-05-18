Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Event To Launch In ‘Level 2’ New Zealand

Monday, 18 May 2020, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Go Race

While the New Zealand event industry remains in lockdown mode for the immediate future, a company has come up with a new event concept which will work under the Level 2 conditions. It is set to take place across the country on Saturday, 23 May, making it one of the first events in New Zealand since the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Go Race” is a family focussed event, which encourages teams of up to six members to participate in. Teams can undertake the event’s 40 minute challenge at any time between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, 23 May, and can do so at a park or open space near them.

It combines the latest APP based technology with gamified experiential learning activities, providing an engaging family activity which is similar to a scavenger hunt / amazing race experience.

All families, or groups or friends, need to do to take part in “Go Race” is register prior to Saturday, 23 May, download the “Go Team’ APP, and then at 9am on event day, a notification will be sent to registered teams with the event challenge. This challenges sneed to be completed within a 40 minute timeframe, but can be done at any time between 9am and 4pm, before a 4:30pm prizegiving on Facebook Live.

Founder of “Go Race” – Stu Robertson says “this is an opportunity to be part of a nationwide event where location doesn’t matter. All you need is a mobile device, the ‘Go Team’ APP, and some open space”

With team of up to 6 taking part “Go Race” anywhere in the country, it meets the current criteria for events in NZ. Robertson says “it will be one of the first events in New Zealand post lockdown, and a great way to celebrate the fact we have moved to Level 2 with our nearest and dearest.”

There are three types of activities in Saturday’s “Go Race” event. ‘Go Active’ are physical based challenges, ‘Go Create’ is where teams can unleash their creative talents, and ‘Go Think’ requires problem solving and lateral thinking prowess.

So – gather up some friends, or family members, and get ready for perhaps the first event in New Zealand post lockdown.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Go Race on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 