New Event To Launch In ‘Level 2’ New Zealand

While the New Zealand event industry remains in lockdown mode for the immediate future, a company has come up with a new event concept which will work under the Level 2 conditions. It is set to take place across the country on Saturday, 23 May, making it one of the first events in New Zealand since the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Go Race” is a family focussed event, which encourages teams of up to six members to participate in. Teams can undertake the event’s 40 minute challenge at any time between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, 23 May, and can do so at a park or open space near them.

It combines the latest APP based technology with gamified experiential learning activities, providing an engaging family activity which is similar to a scavenger hunt / amazing race experience.

All families, or groups or friends, need to do to take part in “Go Race” is register prior to Saturday, 23 May, download the “Go Team’ APP, and then at 9am on event day, a notification will be sent to registered teams with the event challenge. This challenges sneed to be completed within a 40 minute timeframe, but can be done at any time between 9am and 4pm, before a 4:30pm prizegiving on Facebook Live.

Founder of “Go Race” – Stu Robertson says “this is an opportunity to be part of a nationwide event where location doesn’t matter. All you need is a mobile device, the ‘Go Team’ APP, and some open space”

With team of up to 6 taking part “Go Race” anywhere in the country, it meets the current criteria for events in NZ. Robertson says “it will be one of the first events in New Zealand post lockdown, and a great way to celebrate the fact we have moved to Level 2 with our nearest and dearest.”

There are three types of activities in Saturday’s “Go Race” event. ‘Go Active’ are physical based challenges, ‘Go Create’ is where teams can unleash their creative talents, and ‘Go Think’ requires problem solving and lateral thinking prowess.

So – gather up some friends, or family members, and get ready for perhaps the first event in New Zealand post lockdown.

