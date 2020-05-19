Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Drought-shout, A Free On-line Comedy Event, Tuesday 26 May 2020 From 7.30pm

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Ballance Agri-Nutrients

There are parts of the country that have been dealing with devastating drought over the past few months, and while the rain may not be far away, the effects are ongoing and have been heart breaking for many.

Coupled with COVID-19 restrictions, the Ballance East Coast Regional Sales team have seen first-hand the depths of despair being experienced by members of their community. They wanted to do something for farmers through-out NZ. Their idea, a free virtual comedy night titled the Online Drought Shout. And their idea went viral within Ballance, with support in the form of prizes and funding.

On Tuesday, 26 May at 7.30pm a group of Kiwi comedians will be streaming their very special kind of humour directly to farmers for farmers across multiple social media platforms including Ballance’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/666134843950885/, and the Farmers Weekly website - https://farmersweekly.co.nz/sarahscountry/

The live online comedy event aptly named drought-shout, as after weeks of lockdown we’re now able to have a drink with mates, will be hosted by Te Radar as a special edition of Sarah’s Country. A move away from a traditional drought shout by going virtual, to avoid breaking any current restrictions on social events.

Sarah’s Country is a live virtual TV and radio show Monday-Thursday, discussing topics that matter most to the food & fibre sector in alliance with Global HQ, launched during lockdown to help shine a light on the way the primary sector has responded to the challenges of COVID-19.

The line-up of comedians includes Paul Ego, Justine Smith and Gary McCormick. As well as offering farmers a chance to have a laugh Doug Avery, The Resilient Farmer, will share his experiences.

“We hope people from around NZ, rural and urban audiences, will tune in, says Hadyn Eade, Ballance’s East Coast Regional Sales Manager.

“Running a comedy event is not something we have ever attempted to do before. We just wanted to do something meaningful for farmers, that gave them a break from their day-to-day challenges. We can’t give them rain, but we can help them have a laugh - laughter is such good medicine.

“With support from Super Air, Farmlands and PGG Wrightsons, we’re able to offer farmers some great prizes through two Facebook competitions, to help get some lucky winners off the farm and to have a break - recovering is going to be a marathon, not a sprint!

“This event is for everyone, we really hope that it raises awareness of the impact of a drought on farmers and their animals, and that people can enjoy a good laugh,” says Hadyn.

The more people that tune into this farmer event and get in behind it, the more we can improve the understanding of the impacts of drought, rural mental-health issues and demonstrate our collective support for the rural sector in NZ.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ballance Agri-Nutrients on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 