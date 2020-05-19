Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eden Park Crowned ‘International Pitch Of The Year’

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

Eden Park Turf Team

Eden Park has received recognition for its year-round efforts to create high quality cricket surfaces.

New Zealand Cricket today released its turf management awards for the 2019-20 season and named Eden Park ‘International Pitch of the Year’.

The stadium says the award illustrates endless hours that the nimble turf team spends curating the grounds.

“It’s always a highlight to be acknowledged by the industry for the effort our team puts into creating a world-class surface. Eden Park is home to so many unforgettable cricket moments watched around the globe and a personal highlight was this year’s Auckland Anniversary T20 between the BLACKCAPS and India, which also celebrated India’s Republic Day.

“Cricket has been a staple at the Park since 1903 and it’s pleasing that our turf team continues to be recognised for our commitment to the sport,” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

The decision took into account reports from the ICC and New Zealand Cricket along with surveys conducted by players associations.

Eden Park will host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup next year and looks forward to welcoming more cricket fixtures back to the Park as events return to society.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eden Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 