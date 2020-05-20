Submissions Wanted For Show Me Shorts In New Zealand

Submissions are open for the fifteenth edition of Show Me Shorts Film Festival, set to take place during 2-25 October 2020. If you have more films to send our way, please do it now! Our final entry deadline is coming up on 1 June (extended deadline is 1 July).

Our programmers are looking for cinematic narrative-style films with strong audience appeal. We accept all genres including animation and documentary, but not experimental films. The films must be 2-20 minutes long, and made within the last two years. There is no premiere requirement, but priority will be given to films making their New Zealand premiere during the festival.

Show Me Shorts is a competitive Oscar-qualifying festival. It's also a travelling festival screening at more than 25 cinemas nationwide.

We'd appreciate it if you shared our call for entries with your networks! Entry details are here.

