Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland’s Leading Theatre For Children Is Under Threat

Thursday, 21 May 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Tim Bray Theatre Company

Auckland’s leading theatre for children has a crisis appeal underway as it seeks help to survive and keep shaping young lives and the city’s vibrant cultural fabric

Within weeks, Tim Bray Theatre Company (TBTC) has moved from being a strong, established institution at the forefront of theatre for children, to a company struggling to survive the coming months, says Founder and Artistic Director Tim Bray, QSM.

“Our demise would leave a huge hole in Auckland’s cultural landscape and in the lives of the children and young people in our theatre community.”

“A huge community of Auckland’s children and young people benefit from the company’s creative output, as well as many New Zealand authors, actors, composers, designers, choreographers, tutors and technicians, schools and early childhood centres.”

Tim Bray says he’s encouraged by an outpouring of support from the community in response to the theatre’s recently launched crisis appeal. Judy Bailey (TV celebrity) says in TBTC’s Crisis Appeal video, “I just love coming to Tim Bray Productions. They’re so imaginative and vibrant, and full of wit and humour. It’s such a great thing.”

“Each donation has a positive impact and we’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the $60,000 raised so far. Our future is still far from secure, but each donation puts us on a firmer footing, so please give generously if you can.”

TBTC is one of New Zealand’s oldest professional theatre companies and a not-for-profit registered charitable trust. Unlike similar-sized professional theatre companies for ‘grown-ups’, TBTC does not receive annual funding from Creative New Zealand. Most of the company’s income is self-generated through box office sales and youth theatre enrolments, a rarity among New Zealand performing arts companies.

A pioneer of New Zealand Sign Language interpreted, audio described and sensory relaxed performances, accessibility is at the forefront of the company’s mission. Among those noting the theatre’s positive impact on children are Kelston Deaf Education Centre, BLENNZ (Blind and Low Vision Education Network of NZ), Make-A-Wish (NZ) and many low decile schools.

Donations can be made online at www.timbray.org.nz

Please share our Crisis Appeal video on your social media

A one-minute broadcast version (CAB broadcasting approval required) is available for any discretionary/charity broadcast advertising slots

Visit www.timbray.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tim Bray Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 