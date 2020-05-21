Auckland’s Leading Theatre For Children Is Under Threat

Auckland’s leading theatre for children has a crisis appeal underway as it seeks help to survive and keep shaping young lives and the city’s vibrant cultural fabric

Within weeks, Tim Bray Theatre Company (TBTC) has moved from being a strong, established institution at the forefront of theatre for children, to a company struggling to survive the coming months, says Founder and Artistic Director Tim Bray, QSM.

“Our demise would leave a huge hole in Auckland’s cultural landscape and in the lives of the children and young people in our theatre community.”

“A huge community of Auckland’s children and young people benefit from the company’s creative output, as well as many New Zealand authors, actors, composers, designers, choreographers, tutors and technicians, schools and early childhood centres.”

Tim Bray says he’s encouraged by an outpouring of support from the community in response to the theatre’s recently launched crisis appeal. Judy Bailey (TV celebrity) says in TBTC’s Crisis Appeal video, “I just love coming to Tim Bray Productions. They’re so imaginative and vibrant, and full of wit and humour. It’s such a great thing.”

“Each donation has a positive impact and we’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the $60,000 raised so far. Our future is still far from secure, but each donation puts us on a firmer footing, so please give generously if you can.”

TBTC is one of New Zealand’s oldest professional theatre companies and a not-for-profit registered charitable trust. Unlike similar-sized professional theatre companies for ‘grown-ups’, TBTC does not receive annual funding from Creative New Zealand. Most of the company’s income is self-generated through box office sales and youth theatre enrolments, a rarity among New Zealand performing arts companies.

A pioneer of New Zealand Sign Language interpreted, audio described and sensory relaxed performances, accessibility is at the forefront of the company’s mission. Among those noting the theatre’s positive impact on children are Kelston Deaf Education Centre, BLENNZ (Blind and Low Vision Education Network of NZ), Make-A-Wish (NZ) and many low decile schools.

Donations can be made online at www.timbray.org.nz

Visit www.timbray.org.nz

