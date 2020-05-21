Timatanga Hou – New Beginning – Exhibition By Areena Smith

What: Matariki Exhibition 2020

When: 6th June – 12th July

Where: The People’s Gallery. The Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Avenue, Tauranga

Contact The Artist: Areena Smith smithact01@gmail.com 0221928270

Contact The Incubator: simone@theincubator .co.nz 075713232

Artist social media /web: Instagram: acts_creative

‘Timatanga Hou – New Beginning’ refers to identifying a shift, change in direction or start of something new. Matariki is acknowledged as not only a celebration of the Māori new year, but a time of reflection, rejuvenation, and a time of connection.

The cluster of stars identify signs and signals from which we as Māori, form an understanding of what we expect in the new year, as we come together to celebrate and acknowledge days of the past.

Areena Smith is a local creative practitioner of Tauranga Moana. A Bachelor of Creative Industries graduate and 'Friends of the Tauranga Art Gallery' emerging artist winner of 2019.

Areena's passions are based around an expression of a holistic Māori world view. Her creative practice is aimed at identifying customary visual language and knowledge, utilising contemporary forms of expression through various materials, medium and methodologies.

“This exhibition is a response and collation of past and present artworks, some- in collaboration with my two year old nephew, identify a responsibility between old and young: of working together to share space and create meaningful connections to reflect on at an important time of year. “

“‘Timatanga Hou' is also a reflection of starting my own personal journey as a first time parent, fostering a new approach as a mother to nurture and form new relationships with myself and my child. A recognition of past endeavours from which we look forward to the new adventures ahead. “

The Incubator Creative Hub has a commitment to representing Ngā Toi Māori arts and creative education events during Matariki. We are proud to be featuring this talented emerging artist - Simone Anderson Diretor The Incubator Creative Hub.

