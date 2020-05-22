Air New Zealand Launches Carepoints Programme For Kiwis In Need

Air New Zealand has today launched Carepoints™, a new way for the airline and its Airpoints™ members to give New Zealanders a helping hand in tough times.

Air New Zealand Carepoints enables Airpoints members to gift Airpoints Dollars™ to any or all of three charity partners: KidsCan, Women’s Refuge and New Zealand Red Cross. The programme will enable up to 150,000 Airpoints Dollars to be gifted across the three charities. Airpoints Dollars will be used to purchase essential resources like food, personal care, heating and petrol for struggling Kiwis from Airpoints partners New World, Mitre 10 and Z Energy.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says the idea for Carepoints came directly from Airpoints members.

“Our Airpoints members told us they’d like to donate their Airpoints Dollars to struggling Kiwis, so we’re pleased to be able to provide the platform for people to do this. We’re thrilled to be able to support these charities and a special thanks goes to our Airpoints partners New World, Mitre 10 and Z for being involved. The Airpoints Dollars donated will be used to purchase gift cards from these partners.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline wanted to work with charity partners that are making a real difference for Kiwis.

“Right now, there is no better time to be supporting those in need, and Carepoints builds on the work we have been doing in the community like donating surplus inflight snacks and blankets to local charities.

“Each charity receives 100 percent of the Airpoints Dollars donated, so gifting will enable these organisations help more Kiwis. Whether it’s food, fuel or DIY gift cards for Red Cross parcels, heating for women and children affected by violence, or food for the KidsCan food programme, gifting Airpoints Dollars will go a long way towards helping New Zealanders in need.”

The donation period begins today and will run until 19 June 2020, unless target donation limits are reached earlier. Visit https://www.airpointsstore.co.nz/carepoints to donate.

