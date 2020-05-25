National Appeal Info – A Good News Story For The Nation

Two organists, two islands, two trucks; the challenge is on for New Zealanders to raise $200,000 in two weeks to get the wheels rolling!

On Wednesday May 20th, from us with aroha launched their national appeal to raise funds to send two organists, on two bespoke trucks, on a contactless tour, performing for the aged and palliative care homes across New Zealand, starting in Tasman, in June. It is a free, uniquely designed solo concert with only the organist and truck driver on site at the homes.

From us with aroha wants to come to your town in three weeks, to give thanks, and bring joy and love to your care workers and residents. We need to raise $10,000 to be able to come to your region. Also, we are seeking non-monetary support through accommodation for two, food, secure lock up to park the truck and more.

Whilst we all feel the benefits of alert level 2, many elderly cannot enjoy the freedoms we now have.

The people behind the project are musicians and experts from the event industry who have been severely affected by covid -19 and have the equipment and skills to pull this off. Rather than sitting on silent sound gear they are putting it to good purpose and trying to make a difference, despite their own circumstances.

The tour launched at the Earnest Rutherford Retirement Village to an appreciative crowd of a couple of hundred residents and care workers, and was filmed by TVNZ for One News. “It was so lovely and amazing to have the wonderful music today. I enjoyed every minute. I couldn’t stop smiling.” One resident said. “This is an amazing idea. If you can tour this concert of joy around all the cares homes in New Zealand you will make a lot of people very happy.” Cathy Hiku, manager.

$200,000 in two weeks, is our national appeal, broken down into $10,000 per region. So we can perform over 200 concerts nationally!

Nelson organist, and project creator, Mark Patterson will tour the South Island and internationally renowned organist Dr Kemp English, will tour the North Island.

The three messages the from us with aroha wants to send;

To residents – We are community. You are not alone.

To care workers – Thank you for all you are doing.

To the senior in our wider communities – This is who we are.

From us with aroha incorporated are a registered charity and have partnered up with national charity Age Concern, who are providing wonderful support. Any excess money raised will go to their much-needed work, supporting the elder community wherever they reside.

Quote: Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive of Age Concern Said "What an amazing event to be part of, Aroha is what we need at the moment and music always brings us together and fills our hearts. We will look back on this period and remember occasions like this, where connecting and having experiences of joy and kindness were really cherished".

The trucks will be fitted with large LED walls that will screen messages of connection and thanks from businesses and the public, during the concert. Messages will also go in the concert program, each resident will receive. Then after the tour, a book of the tour and video will be available so that residents and workers can keep the messages forever.

Bring the tour to your town by donating on our give a little page and take the opportunity to send your message. This project can only happen if every region in New Zealand gets on board and supports the tour with their aroha. This is New Zealand’s chance to give a great gift of aroha to a part of our community who have been isolated most.

Business sponsors can access advertising space to send their messages of support or assist with specific costs of the project. Please contact us.

info@fromuswitharoha.co.nz givealittle.co.nz/cause/fromuswitharoha

facebook.com/fromuswitharoha

To get your message on tour, visit our give a little page and follow instructions.

This project has gone from 0 to 100 in 30 seconds! Within two weeks, we have the first truck, sound and LED wall equipment, the tech crew, the organists, project admin helpers, early local sponsors and are ready to launch the national appeal. Go to our give a little page to see video clips and images.

Background Story - built in Tasman/Nelson

The project idea came about after Tasman organist and director of small business, Lifestyle Audio Visual, Mark Patterson, saw a social media clip of well-known American organist, Cameron Carpenter, team up with sponsor Mercedes, and perform an organ concert from a bespoke truck, in the grounds of an aged care facility in Germany. Mark had the idea to do something similar here in NZ. His grandfather was once at Rosewood Rest home and Hospital, Christchurch, who have suffered tremendous loss through Coronavirus, and he wanted to try and bring some joy through music, to the most vulnerable. Mark’s wife Sarah, teacher and event manager, has a background in care and charity work. Also, friend Chris Hall, recently made redundant due to covid -19, now starting his own business, Ascentium, wanted to do anything to help. Mark then asked friend and fellow organist Kemp English to join. The answer was immediately, yes.

Dr Kemp English –North Island organist.

Kemp English is one of the gems of the organ concert stage. Although based in New Zealand, he is much in demand as a solo organist, collaborative pianist, and specialist fortepiano exponent worldwide. He has been nominated for 'Best Classical Album' in the NZ Music Awards and features regularly on Radio New Zealand, the ABC, BBC Radio, Classic FM UK and USA radio networks. He has performed on TVNZ and was featured in the popular American cable television programme 'The Most Extreme'. He is a freelance showman who tours Australasia and Europe extensively as both a solo and collaborative performer.

He is an honours graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London and later completed a Master of Arts in Music Performance at the University of York. https://www.organ2go.com/Kemp-English

Support the appeal

TVNZ AIRED OUR STORY ON ONE NEWS LAST WEEK – see their website/facebook, for written article.

Ensure the trucks make it round NZ. Ensure the tour comes to your town, by promoting this good news story. Please get in touch for interviews, further info, photographs and film.

From us with aroha incorporated are a registered charity : CC77710

