Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waterfowl Hunters Happy To Get Out For Opening Weekend

Monday, 25 May 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Wellington Fish and Game

Despite the calm sunny weather favouring the ducks for Opening Weekend (May 23/24), hunters in the lower North Island were generally happy to see the season under way after Covid-19 delayed the start by three weeks.

The settled conditions meant mixed results for hunters, with some reporting good numbers of ducks bagged and others struggling after the initial flurry of activity on Saturday morning.

Wellington Fish & Game manager Phil Teal says he was pleased with hunter behaviour over Opening Weekend.

“Rangers have been reporting very good compliance with the rules, and hunters were also following the safety and Covid restriction rules that are in place.

“It’s been a good start to the duck hunting season with hunters getting a chance to fill the freezer with free-range ducks, but more importantly the hunters were happy to get into the outdoors and relax from the pressures of recent weeks.”

Mr Teal also acknowledged the goodwill of farmers in allowing access to hunters in rural areas.

He said that “while social distancing rules were strictly followed, it was a good chance for urban-based hunters to catch up with landowners and share perspectives on events of recent months”.

The duck hunting season continues until July 12, 2020, as it has recently been extended to account for the delayed start to the season.

With a long weekend ahead, Mr Teal says many hunters are eying Queen’s Birthday as a sort of ‘second Opening’.

“Many hunters will be watching the weather closely and hoping it turns to their favour.

“Regardless, though, we’re expecting another really big turn out this weekend which will help keep the ducks moving around.”

Ranging teams will again be on the ground throughout the region and hunters are advised to ensure they have their game bird hunting licences with them at all times.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington Fish and Game on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 