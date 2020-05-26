Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Don’t Miss Tonight’s Free Comedy Online Drought-Shout At 7.30pm

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Ballance Agri-Nutrients

It will be a long road to recovery for many farmers through-out New Zealand dealing with the effects of drought. This week’s rain couldn’t have come at a better time.

Streaming across multiple platforms, Ballance Agri-Nutrients is putting on a free virtual comedy night (Tuesday, 26 May 2020) at 7.30pm as a special edition of Sarah’s Country.

Emceed by Te Radar with a great line-up of comedians including Paul Ego, Justine Smith and Gary McCormick. Doug Avery, The Resilient Farmer, will also share his personal experience of recovering from drought.

“This winter is going to be tough, farmers are going to be under immense pressure, which will test their resilience and effect their mental health.

“We’ve been working with Doug Avery on running some resilience workshops and with framing organisations like Beef and Lamb to provide animal feed or pay freight costs. We are hoping that people from across NZ will help us raise more money to extend the number of farmers we can reach, so we have set up a Pledge Me page, says Hadyn Eade, Ballance’s East Coast Regional Sales Manager.

“The Drought-Shout comedy event is for everyone, rural and urban audiences, we really hope that it raises awareness of the impact on drought on farmers and their animals, and that people can enjoy a good laugh,” says Hadyn.

This is a live event and will not be available after tonight. Please head to https://ballance.co.nz/online-drought-shout for more information about the event and Pledge Me.

