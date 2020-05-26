Twenty-one Millionaires In Twenty-one Weeks

For twenty-one Lotto NZ players, 2020 is shaping up to be their luckiest year ever.

So far this year, there have been 16 overnight millionaires with Lotto and Strike and five multi-millionaires with Powerball.

“That’s one millionaire for every week in 2020! We’re so thrilled for our winners,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

“Everyone dreams of winning big – and for 21 Kiwis so far this year – that dream has become a reality. All of our winners are normal Kiwis going through an extraordinary time in their lives, and we are here to provide them with tips and advice to navigate through what can be a very surreal time for them."

“While we haven’t been able pop the champagne with our winners in our exclusive Winners’ Room over the last few months, we’ve still provided lots of support virtually, and of course, sent the champagne in the post so they can celebrate in their bubbles,” said Marie.

A couple from Hamilton are New Zealand’s latest Powerball multi-millionaires, scoring themselves a huge $10.3 million almost two weeks ago.

The man, who lost his job during the lockdown, found out they were the winners when he saw he had an email from MyLotto Customer Support. He decided to surprise his wife, a healthcare worker, with the news when she came home for her lunch that day.

The man put a newspaper clipping of the $10.3 million win into an envelope and waited for her to arrive home.

“He told me to open the envelope - inside was a newspaper clipping of an article saying someone from Hamilton had won $10.3 million. I said, ‘why are you showing me this?’ He replied with, ‘it’s us, we are the winners.’”

“We’re still in shock, these types of things don’t happen to people like us,” the woman said.

The couple are now busy making plans for their future.

“We just want to be as normal as possible – we don’t want this to change us. We feel incredibly lucky and want to set ourselves up for the future, but also look at how we can help others,” said the woman.

Less than a month before our most recent Powerball winners hit the big one, another couple from Manawatu scored themselves a life-changing $13.2 million with Powerball.

“It’s an incredible feeling – a million thoughts run through your head about the difference it’s going to make. Not just in our lives but for our family and friends too,” said the man.

“That’s what is going to make it special for us – the pleasure we will get from helping people.”

This year also brought the biggest Powerball jackpot in Lotto NZ history – the $50 million Must Be Won draw on 29 February. Landing on leap day, it was certainly one to remember for two North Island mothers who split the jackpot, each taking home a massive $25.1 million.

The mothers wanted to make sure their families were set up for the future with their windfall and of course, indulge in a few little treats along the way.

“I will definitely be buying a house, that’s the first thing on my list. I would also like a new car.”

“There’ll be some travel in the future as well as some other fun stuff, but for now my priority is making sure I have a good plan in place for me and my family,” said the Hawke’s Bay woman.

“The main thing for us is setting up this money so many generations benefit – our children, their children and so on. It can do so much for our family’s future, there’ll be some nice little treats along the way I’m sure,” echoed the Auckland winner.

May has been the biggest month for winners so far this year with six millionaires made already – and with two draws left we have our fingers crossed for some more May Lotto luck!

The month started with a bang for an Auckland couple who bagged themselves $1 million with Lotto First Division – all down to some lucky socks.

The pair are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and donating to some charities.

“We feel very fortunate and we want to help others during this time. We know it has been a hard time for many people around New Zealand and it would be great to be able to make a difference,” said the winner.

A MyLotto player from Wellington, who also won $1 million this month, couldn’t quite believe just how much she had won.

After being directed to where she could view her winning ticket on MyLotto, the woman gasped, “oh my god, no... this can’t be right, never me!”

“I told the lady from Lotto, I’m so sorry, I’m going to have to put the phone down for now, I need a cup of tea – is that okay? I was absolutely dumbfounded,” she laughed.

The woman is looking forward to building a house with her prize, which has always been her dream.

Imagine having a million extra reasons to celebrate your birthday! This was the case for a Te Puke couple who won $1 million with Lotto First Division on the woman’s birthday recently.

It will certainly be a birthday to remember! The couple are now looking forward to buying their first home together.

“It’s the most awesome birthday present I could’ve ever wished for,” said the woman. “We have been saving hard to buy our first home. It has always been our dream, and this makes it a reality. This win takes the financial pressure off and gives us some options.”

Some winners simply can’t wait for the money to hit their bank account before going shopping. A couple from Waihi know that all too well after winning $1 million on a bonus ticket this month!

“It’s so exciting, we’ve never won anything like this, we’re so happy” said the woman. “We’d like to pay off our mortgage and I’d really like to get a new car.”

“My partner had already been out looking at new toys even before the money was in our account,” she laughed.

This year has certainly been a lucky one for winners so far.

“We’re looking forward to speaking to – and hopefully meeting and celebrating with many more winners throughout 2020, it’s a privilege to share such a special time with them, and we can’t wait to hear and share their unique stories,” said Marie.

First Division wins in 2020 so far:

Draw Prize Game Store Location 1/01/2020 $1 million Lotto New World Howick Auckland 4/01/2020 $1 million Lotto Alexandra New World Alexandra 15/01/2020 $1 million Lotto Countdown Mangere East Auckland 8/02/2020 $1 million Lotto Tuatapere Four Square Tuatapere 15/02/2020 $1 million Lotto Village Post Temuka Temuka 29/02/2020 $25.1 million Powerball MyLotto Auckland 29/02/2020 $25.1 million Powerball Countdown Manukau City Mall Auckland 4/03/2020 $1 million Lotto Mac’s Photo & Lotto Wellington 11/03/2020 $1 million Lotto Countdown Helensville Helensville 14/03/2020 $7.5 million Powerball Redwood Mini Market Christchurch 21/03/2020 $1 million Strike Sweet Gifts Ruakaka 1/04/2020 $1 million Lotto MyLotto Tauranga 4/04/2020 $1 million Lotto MyLotto Auckland 18/04/2020 $13.2 million Powerball MyLotto Manawatu 18/04/2020 $1 million Strike MyLotto Waitomo 2/05/2020 $1 million Lotto Harris Road Superette & Lotto Auckland 6/05/2020 $1 million Lotto MyLotto Wellington 9/05/2020 $1 million Lotto MyLotto Waikato 13/05/2020 $10.3 million Powerball MyLotto Hamilton 16/05/2020 $1 million Lotto Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld Waihi 20/05/2020 $1 million Lotto Te Puke New World Te Puke

© Scoop Media

