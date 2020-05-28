Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Reb Fountain Is Coming!

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

We are thrilled to announce...

Reb Fountain Album Release Tour - October 30, 2020

Award-winning New Zealand singer-songwriter, Reb Fountain is coming to Toitoi as part of her extensive 10-date tour in celebration of her recently released self-titled album, her debut for Flying Nun Records. Pulling out all the stops for this collection of noir punk-folk songs, Reb is taking her band the length and breadth of the country to deliver these news songs, and some old favourites, in full glory.

