Ben Hurley’s Straight-out-of-lockdown Tour

Friday, 29 May 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Notorious Entertainment

Bringing NZ’s live entertainment venues back!

Ben Hurley has teamed up with the Save Our Venues campaign and announced a tour covering many of the smaller around the country. With many venues doing it tough throughout the lockdown, Ben figured that comedy is the perfect way for venues to operate in a level two scenario.

With all the guidelines including patrons seated, served and socially distanced, it’s the ideal way for us to gather in a safe and responsible way. Each show is limited to just 100 folk, so these tickets are going to be in hot demand. Perfect for an intimate show before we’re ready for the ol’ mosh pit.

Ben’s “The Endless Summer Tour” was cut short by the Covid-19 crisis earlier this year, and it seemed like a perfect way to help the recovery by delivering laughs around the country. The venue staff and owners have all be been working hard to make sure they have safe environments for their customers, and while things are a little different, they will still be delivering great service.

Of course we all know Ben from his TV appearances, 7Days, The Project, The Comedy Gala and he’s won all of the awards, The Fred, The Billy T, NZCG Best Male and NZCG Best MC so he definitely has the chops, and the beard, to make a great show.

He’ll be having different local comics to warm things up at each center, another way to help get the local comedy scene back on it’s feet.

From Dunedin to Leigh, and heaps of places in between, this is something for the whole country to get involved with. Each venue will have it’s own requirements, so please check their websites so we are all keeping safe.

Ticketing and venue links are all available at benhurley.com

29th and 30th May – The Classic, Auckland

4th & 5th June – Playhouse Cafe, Mapua

11th, 12th, 13th June – The Cabana, Napier

18th and 19th June – Boo Radley's Christchurch

20th June ­­­­­– Sawmill Cafe, Leigh

24th, 25th, 27th June – The Apothecary, Howick

1st and 2nd July – Wunderbar Lyttleton

3rd and 4th July – Taranaki Comedy club, Novotel New Plymouth

9th July – Grainstore Gallery Oamaru

10th July – Dog With Two Tails, Dunedin

11th July – Arc Brewing, Dunedin

17th and 18th July – Blue Pub, Methven

23rd and 24th July – San Fran Wellington

25th July – Lucky Bar, Whanganui

29th July – Nivara Lounge, Hamilton

31st July – Backyard Bar and Eatery, Whatawhata

12th & 13th August ­– Little Blackwood, Queenstown

21st & 22nd August – The Classic, Auckland

 

