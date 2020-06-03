Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Portrait Of Humanity 2020 Shortlist Announced

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 8:00 am
Press Release: 1854 Media

Presented by 1854 Media, publisher of British Journal of Photography, Portrait of Humanity™ is a global photography award conceived to show that across oceans and borders, there is more that unites us than sets us apart.

Inspired by themes of individuality, community and unity, the 200 shortlisted images harness the power of photography to showcase the many faces of humanity, and the everyday moments that bind us together.

The 200 images make up the Portrait of Humanity book, Vol 2, published by Hoxton Mini Press and now available to buy — at a time when global separation has rendered community and unity more important than ever. 30 winning images and three winning series are set to be announced in September

View the full shortlist

Judges

  • Mallory Benedict - Photo Editor, National Geographic and Managing Director, Women Photograph, US
  • István Virágvölgyi - Curator at the Capa Center, Hungary
  • Caroline Hunter - Picture editor, The Guardian, UK
  • Joe Sidek - Photographer and founder of Arts & Culture Festival in George Town Malaysia, Asia
  • Elizabeth Krist - Consulting Photo Editor, NatGeo, USA
  • Carol Allen-Storey - Photojournalist & Lecturer, UK

Exhibition Information

30 winning images will be selected from the shortlist and exhibited alongside three winning series on the Portrait of Humanity 2020 Global Tour, due to visit Photoville, New York; Indian Photo Festival, Hyderabad, and Capa Center, Budapest.

The 30 winning images and three winning series will be announced in September 2020, with full exhibition details to follow.

In addition, in a feat never before achieved with a photographic exhibition, the 200 shortlisted images will be shown in space: 1854 Media is delighted to be partnering with Sent Into Space to broadcast a message of peace and unity from humankind to infinity.

