Orchestra Wellington Gets Classical On Cuba
Kickstarting live music again, Orchestra Wellington is bringing music
back to the inner city through a creative partnership with CubaDupa
organisers and WellingtonNZ, which will see twenty ensembles play over
one hundred events in fifteen venues.
Musicians from Orchestra Wellington have been
rehearsing in lockdown
to perform in cafes, restaurants and bars at Classical on Cuba on the
27th and 28th June, in a magical interactive playground of delight,
sound and taste.
The intention behind the event is to support
the Cuba Street precinct
bars and restaurants to bring intimate live classical music to the
ears of patrons seated at their tables. The orchestra will be
divided into small chamber music groups to make up twenty ensembles
including string quartets, brass trios, a percussion quintet, a harp
and trombone duo, flute and marimba duo and will feature a percussion
trio who will deliver a lively family show in the afternoon. The
programme will also feature a vocal ensemble presented by Voices New
Zealand.
The hosting venues
will include some of the Cuba Precinct’s most
iconic establishments, including San Fran, Laundry Bar, the Rogue &
Vagabond, Hotel Bristol, Fortune Favours, Eva Beva, 1154 Pastaria and
{Suite} Gallery.
Orchestra
Wellington General Manager Kirsten Mason said it had
taken
plenty of creative thinking and planning to find new ways to
re-connect safely with people as the country shifts alert levels.
“We’re looking at activities
which meet the requirements of the
current alert level,” says Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager,
Kirsten Mason. “Our musicians are keen to get back to playing again,
and we’re setting up safe ways to perform to people.”
“We're really excited to
get back to performing live, and we can’t
wait to bring people back to hear Orchestra Wellington.”
Orchestra
Wellington’s long-standing partnership with
CubaDupa,
Wellington’s vibrant street festival, has inspired both the venues and
orchestra to explore new ways to collaborate.
CubaDupa Director Gerry Paul says
“It is so exciting to have these
ensembles perform in our quirky Cuba St venues and it will be
wonderful to experience classical music in an intimate and casual
environment."
"With lockdown having put a
hiatus on live music, events like this
will play an integral part in giving people confidence and purpose to
get out again and it’s a great opportunity to be entertained and
support these hospitality businesses that right now, need our custom
more than ever."
Tickets
are $5 per show and go on sale 9th June along with
specific
show info. They can be purchased through the Orchestra Wellington or
CubaDupa websites. All proceeds go towards participating venues.
Classical on Cuba
will happen on:
Saturday 27th June from 1:00pm
Sunday 28th June from 12:00pm