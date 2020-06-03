Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orchestra Wellington Gets Classical On Cuba

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington


Kickstarting live music again, Orchestra Wellington is bringing music
back to the inner city through a creative partnership with CubaDupa
organisers and WellingtonNZ, which will see twenty ensembles play over
one hundred events in fifteen venues.

Musicians from Orchestra Wellington have been rehearsing in lockdown
to perform in cafes, restaurants and bars at Classical on Cuba on the
27th and 28th June, in a magical interactive playground of delight,
sound and taste.

The intention behind the event is to support the Cuba Street precinct
bars and restaurants to bring intimate live classical music to the
ears of patrons seated at their tables. The orchestra will be
divided into small chamber music groups to make up twenty ensembles
including string quartets, brass trios, a percussion quintet, a harp
and trombone duo, flute and marimba duo and will feature a percussion
trio who will deliver a lively family show in the afternoon. The
programme will also feature a vocal ensemble presented by Voices New
Zealand.

The hosting venues will include some of the Cuba Precinct’s most
iconic establishments, including San Fran, Laundry Bar, the Rogue &
Vagabond, Hotel Bristol, Fortune Favours, Eva Beva, 1154 Pastaria and
{Suite} Gallery.

Orchestra Wellington General Manager Kirsten Mason said it had taken
plenty of creative thinking and planning to find new ways to
re-connect safely with people as the country shifts alert levels.

“We’re looking at activities which meet the requirements of the
current alert level,” says Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager,
Kirsten Mason. “Our musicians are keen to get back to playing again,
and we’re setting up safe ways to perform to people.”

“We're really excited to get back to performing live, and we can’t
wait to bring people back to hear Orchestra Wellington.”

Orchestra Wellington’s long-standing partnership with CubaDupa,
Wellington’s vibrant street festival, has inspired both the venues and
orchestra to explore new ways to collaborate.

CubaDupa Director Gerry Paul says “It is so exciting to have these
ensembles perform in our quirky Cuba St venues and it will be
wonderful to experience classical music in an intimate and casual
environment."

"With lockdown having put a hiatus on live music, events like this
will play an integral part in giving people confidence and purpose to
get out again and it’s a great opportunity to be entertained and
support these hospitality businesses that right now, need our custom
more than ever."

Tickets are $5 per show and go on sale 9th June along with specific
show info. They can be purchased through the Orchestra Wellington or
CubaDupa websites. All proceeds go towards participating venues.

Classical on Cuba will happen on:
Saturday 27th June from 1:00pm
Sunday 28th June from 12:00pm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Orchestra Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 