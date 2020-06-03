Orchestra Wellington Gets Classical On Cuba



Kickstarting live music again, Orchestra Wellington is bringing music

back to the inner city through a creative partnership with CubaDupa

organisers and WellingtonNZ, which will see twenty ensembles play over

one hundred events in fifteen venues.

Musicians from Orchestra Wellington have been rehearsing in lockdown

to perform in cafes, restaurants and bars at Classical on Cuba on the

27th and 28th June, in a magical interactive playground of delight,

sound and taste.

The intention behind the event is to support the Cuba Street precinct

bars and restaurants to bring intimate live classical music to the

ears of patrons seated at their tables. The orchestra will be

divided into small chamber music groups to make up twenty ensembles

including string quartets, brass trios, a percussion quintet, a harp

and trombone duo, flute and marimba duo and will feature a percussion

trio who will deliver a lively family show in the afternoon. The

programme will also feature a vocal ensemble presented by Voices New

Zealand.

The hosting venues will include some of the Cuba Precinct’s most

iconic establishments, including San Fran, Laundry Bar, the Rogue &

Vagabond, Hotel Bristol, Fortune Favours, Eva Beva, 1154 Pastaria and

{Suite} Gallery.

Orchestra Wellington General Manager Kirsten Mason said it had taken

plenty of creative thinking and planning to find new ways to

re-connect safely with people as the country shifts alert levels.

“We’re looking at activities which meet the requirements of the

current alert level,” says Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager,

Kirsten Mason. “Our musicians are keen to get back to playing again,

and we’re setting up safe ways to perform to people.”

“We're really excited to get back to performing live, and we can’t

wait to bring people back to hear Orchestra Wellington.”

Orchestra Wellington’s long-standing partnership with CubaDupa,

Wellington’s vibrant street festival, has inspired both the venues and

orchestra to explore new ways to collaborate.

CubaDupa Director Gerry Paul says “It is so exciting to have these

ensembles perform in our quirky Cuba St venues and it will be

wonderful to experience classical music in an intimate and casual

environment."

"With lockdown having put a hiatus on live music, events like this

will play an integral part in giving people confidence and purpose to

get out again and it’s a great opportunity to be entertained and

support these hospitality businesses that right now, need our custom

more than ever."

Tickets are $5 per show and go on sale 9th June along with specific

show info. They can be purchased through the Orchestra Wellington or

CubaDupa websites. All proceeds go towards participating venues.

Classical on Cuba will happen on:

Saturday 27th June from 1:00pm

Sunday 28th June from 12:00pm

