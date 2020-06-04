Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Ingenuity In The Spotlight At MOTAT

Thursday, 4 June 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

Parapara/Ingenious: Innovation in Aotearoa has officially opened at the Museum of Transport and Technology’s (MOTAT). This new exhibition space celebrates Kiwi technology, innovation and ingenuity, one collection object at a time and is a fresh addition to MOTAT’s offering following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Parapara/Ingenious: Innovation in Aotearoa shines a light on Kiwi ingenuity in all its forms but focusing on one object at a time. Items displayed will either be new acquisitions for our collection, recently conserved objects or an older collection piece that may have a contemporary or relevant story to tell” explains MOTAT’s Exhibitions Curator Rachel Bush.

“We’ve designed this space so we can share these incredible inventions as swiftly as possible. The display will change regularly to give our visitors an appreciation of the wide variety of Kiwi technology that has been developed over time.”

MOTAT have therefore selected an exceptional example of kiwi innovation to open this exhibition space.

The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 bike was launched this year and was designed and developed in the Waikato. It is the world’s first hydrofoil electric bike and was dreamed up by entrepreneur Guy Howard-Willis in 2011 and brought to life by bike designer Roland Alonzo.

The hydrofoil bike embodies the Kiwi spirit of innovation and reflects our cultural and historic affinity with the waterways that surround us.

MOTAT’s Chief Executive, Michael Frawley, sees this bike as a classic example of thinking outside the box to develop something new and exciting.

“This display will not only inspire our audience to want to try the Manta5 but I believe it will encourage them to consider how they too could become kiwi innovators of the future.”

The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 uses similar technology to New Zealand’s America’s Cup yachts, and is the first bike of its kind to replicate the cycling experience on water - from ocean shorelines to lakes and rivers. The bikes are made from strong carbon fibre and aircraft-grade aluminium, making them buoyant and light enough to carry.

Highly manoeuvrable, the Hydrofoiler provides a workout like that of a road or mountain bike, and the 460-watt electric motor offers variable pedal assist that can be dialled up or down depending on rider preference.

With a battery charge of up to 1 hour of total ride time, the bike can start hydroplaning in open water with just 15 pedal strokes.

"Who knows, one day it might be in the Olympic games” enthuses Manta5 founder and creative instigator Guy Howard-Willis.

“I can see that, it may take a while to get there, maybe I'm too ambitious, but like I say I’ve always been a dreamer.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 