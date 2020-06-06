A Circus Is Sailing To Town

Lemurian tribe sails into New Zealand on their mothership with a message presented as a Circus Show “Cirque Lemuria”.

They are an eclectic group of ten professional circus performers and cultural creatives from around the world who have come together to create magic, inspiration and laughter.

The troupe is skilled in multiple talents including aerial silks, chair stacking incredible balancing acts, impressive juggling, fire spinning, stilt walking, top level hooping, bubble mastery, live music, acrobats and more!

Cirque Lemuria is a magical, bewildering tale about, thought to be extinct, Lemurians who come to warn us humans about being careless with our planet and the dangers that can follow such disregard for nature and each other. The warning is stern but the opportunities are plenty.

“As we have firsthand experience with extinction we have come to inspire living harmoniously with our precious planet and each other”

Cirque Lemuria will be touring Northland’s coastline by sail for the month of June. They want to invite people back to their favourite venues, gather, laugh, get inspired and celebrate the beauty called Life!

Find more details at www.seastewardship.com

